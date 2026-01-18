LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

(Image: Representative photo)
(Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 18, 2026 10:57:45 IST

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

Authorities confirmed on Friday that police have taken into custody a 37-year-old Russian national named Aleksei Leonov in connection with the double murder of two Russian women in Goa’s North Goa district. The investigation started when the shocking discovery was made regarding the body of Leonov’s alleged live in partner, Elena Kasthanova, who was aged 37. She was found dead in their rented apartment in Arambol, with her hands bound and her throat cut. The Goa police then stepped up their hunt for Leonov, who had reportedly been hiding in a woods and was captured early Friday morning by the officers. 

Goa Double Murder: What Happened Here?

During the questioning, Leonov directed the police to the corpse of Elena Vaneeva, another Russian woman aged 37, which was located in Morjim village. It is suspected that both women met their end in a similar way by the use of a sharp weapon but the exact motive is still unknown. Officials said that Leonov and the women were acquainted with each other, and one possible reason for the murder is being looked into as part of the investigation. The local expat community and residents in the Perneem coastal area, where the killings took place, are both shaken by the occurrence of such a violent crime.

Goa Double Murder: Probe Going On

Goa Police are not stopping their investigations on the case and they are verifying Leonov’s background and checking if he had any criminal records from his three years stay in India. Law enforcement sources indicate that the suspect might have had tie ups in various states, thus the coordination of authorities in different areas to guarantee an extensive inquiry is the right approach. Two different murder cases have been filed at Mandrem Police Station, and the firearm thought to be used in the offenses has been found by investigators.

Also Read: UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Goa Double MurderGoa Double Murder newsGoa Double Murder reportGoa Double Murder russian man arrestedGoa Double Murder updatehome-hero-pos-9russian man arrested goarussian man kills 2 women

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

QUICK LINKS