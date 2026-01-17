LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BMC Election Results Iran executions india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district allegedly killed his neighbour and sister-in-law over suspected infidelity, leaving his sister critically injured before surrendering to police. The incident highlights a disturbing pattern of violent crimes linked to suspicion and family disputes in the region.

Up man kils sister-in-law and neighbour over illicit affair (Image: Representative photo)
Up man kils sister-in-law and neighbour over illicit affair (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 17, 2026 16:06:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district where a 35-year-old man killed his sister-in-law and his neighbour after suspecting them of being involved in an affair, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Dildar Qureshi, who later surrendered at the local Thariaon police station, according to authorities. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the double murder reportedly took place in Haswa village, where Qureshi acted on his belief that his sister-in-law and neighbour were in an illicit relationship. Police sources said the suspect saw the two together in a compromising position, which “fueled his rage.” After the killings, Qureshi reportedly went to the police and gave himself up.

Qureshi surrendered and confessed to his crime 

Senior police officers said, Dildar called his neighbour Faizan (45) to an orchard located around a kilometre from his house. An argument broke out between the two, during which Dildar is said to have stabbed Faizan in the abdomen. As Faizan tried to escape, he collapsed a short distance away, after which the accused slit his throat, killing him on the spot.

You Might Be Interested In

After the attack, Dildar returned home and assaulted his sister-in-law, Zikra Parveen (25), stabbing her several times. When his sister Mannu (23) attempted to intervene, she was also attacked and sustained serious injuries, police said.

“The accused had earlier seen them in a compromising position and was enraged. The knife used in the crime has been recovered,” Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Anoop Kumar Singh said.

Hearing screams from the house, family members and neighbours rushed in and rushed both women to a hospital. Zikra was declared dead during treatment, while Mannu was later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition, as per reports.

Similar cases in the past as well

This is unfortunately not the first such violent incident linked to suspicion of infidelity or family disputes in the region. In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a man killed his 18-year-old sister over her romantic relationship, with her body later found in a deserted area. Police detained the brother and an accomplice.

Similarly in 2018, a case from Maharashtra involved a man who stabbed his sister-in-law to death after she refused to resume an affair, the accused was convicted and later granted bail. Another case in Shahjahanpur district of UP where police registered a murder case after a 24-year-old man was killed over an alleged affair with someone’s sister.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 4:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crime newslatest newsup news

RELATED News

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore, Turns To Ashes; Narrow Escape For Driver

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

Mumbai Power Play: Eknath Shinde Moves All Corporators To Hotel – Fear Of Poaching Or Bargaining For Mayor Post As Uddhav Thackery Drops Cryptic Message?

Maruti Suzuki Commits ₹35,000 Crore To New Gujarat Plant: CM Bhupendra Patel Hails Investment Milestone

Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery: Check Plot, Twists, and Why the 1929 Thriller Still Grips Readers

Who Is Ajay Banga? Indian-Origin World Bank Chief Named On Trump-Led Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Rs. 68,000 Discount: Check Best Bank & Exchange Offers

Arab Countries Or Israel? Donald Trump Reveals Who Convinced Him Not To Strike Iran

Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

Silent Trade War? How India’s 30% Pulse Tariffs On US May Be A Message To Trump

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair
UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair
UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair
UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

QUICK LINKS