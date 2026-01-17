UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district where a 35-year-old man killed his sister-in-law and his neighbour after suspecting them of being involved in an affair, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Dildar Qureshi, who later surrendered at the local Thariaon police station, according to authorities.

According to reports, the double murder reportedly took place in Haswa village, where Qureshi acted on his belief that his sister-in-law and neighbour were in an illicit relationship. Police sources said the suspect saw the two together in a compromising position, which “fueled his rage.” After the killings, Qureshi reportedly went to the police and gave himself up.

Qureshi surrendered and confessed to his crime

Senior police officers said, Dildar called his neighbour Faizan (45) to an orchard located around a kilometre from his house. An argument broke out between the two, during which Dildar is said to have stabbed Faizan in the abdomen. As Faizan tried to escape, he collapsed a short distance away, after which the accused slit his throat, killing him on the spot.

After the attack, Dildar returned home and assaulted his sister-in-law, Zikra Parveen (25), stabbing her several times. When his sister Mannu (23) attempted to intervene, she was also attacked and sustained serious injuries, police said.

“The accused had earlier seen them in a compromising position and was enraged. The knife used in the crime has been recovered,” Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Anoop Kumar Singh said.

Hearing screams from the house, family members and neighbours rushed in and rushed both women to a hospital. Zikra was declared dead during treatment, while Mannu was later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition, as per reports.

Similar cases in the past as well

This is unfortunately not the first such violent incident linked to suspicion of infidelity or family disputes in the region. In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a man killed his 18-year-old sister over her romantic relationship, with her body later found in a deserted area. Police detained the brother and an accomplice.

Similarly in 2018, a case from Maharashtra involved a man who stabbed his sister-in-law to death after she refused to resume an affair, the accused was convicted and later granted bail. Another case in Shahjahanpur district of UP where police registered a murder case after a 24-year-old man was killed over an alleged affair with someone’s sister.

