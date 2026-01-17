LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District's Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Tawang: A rescue attempt turned fatal in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Friday when two tourists from Kerala drowned in Sela Lake, a high-altitude water body known for its extreme winter conditions. Authorities confirmed that one body has been recovered, while search operations are ongoing for the second victim.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 17, 2026 03:20:34 IST

Tawang: A rescue attempt turned fatal in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Friday when two tourists from Kerala drowned in Sela Lake, a high-altitude water body known for its extreme winter conditions. Authorities confirmed that one body has been recovered, while search operations are ongoing for the second victim.

Incident Occurred During Rescue Attempt

According to local officials, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a member of a seven-person tourist group slipped into the frozen lake. Two companions, Dinu (26) and Mahadev (24), jumped into the icy water in an effort to rescue him.

While the tourist who initially fell managed to climb out, Dinu and Mahadev were pulled under the fragile ice surface and drowned.

Search And Rescue Operations Launched

Superintendent of Police DW Thongon said authorities were alerted around 3 pm, prompting an immediate multi-agency rescue operation involving district police, central security forces, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

“Despite extremely difficult weather conditions and poor visibility, the body of one tourist was recovered. The search for the second individual had to be suspended due to darkness and harsh terrain,” Thongon said.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

The recovered body has been moved to the Jang Community Health Centre, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday to establish the exact cause of death.

Authorities Reiterate Safety Warnings

Following the incident, police reiterated that warning signs are clearly displayed around Sela Lake and nearby areas, advising tourists to stay off frozen surfaces. The district administration had also issued a public advisory in December, cautioning visitors that ice on lakes and streams in the region is unstable and unsafe for walking.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 3:20 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Arunachal Pradesh TragedyArunachal tourist tragedyKerala tourists TawangSela LakeSela Lake accidentTawang district incident

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS