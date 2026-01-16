LIVE TV
Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

The police have refrained from revealing the identities of the suspects as the identification parade is still pending and they are also trying to catch the fifth suspect who is still on the run.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 16, 2026 11:33:44 IST

Disturbing news came from Bahadurgarh, Haryana where a 42-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped by five men at a deserted roadside dhaba near the Green Line metro station in the early hours of January 12, 2026. The woman, who was seeking a job, had come to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh with her uncle. She got off the bus at Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Metro Station at around 2 AM and her cousin was there to meet her. At this time, five men are said to have followed them, and they managed to separate the woman from her relatives and take her to a lonely dhaba on the Delhi-Rohtak Road, where the awful incident is said to have happened.

Police got notified once the family of the woman contacted the authorities, and a case was registered at the Bahadurgarh City Police Station. The survivor was at first reluctant to tell all, but later on investigators recovered important CCTV footage from the dhaba which allegedly showed the rape, thus prompting her to narrate the events around in detail. The officers also discovered that the accused had bought liquor shortly prior to the incident, with part of the payment being done electronically through a UPI transaction. These digital payment records along with the surveillance footage from the neighboring areas were vital in reconstructing the events and identifying the culprits.

What Now?

In the first eight hours after the incident, cops took four of the five suspects who were all from Bahadurgarh and belonged to Bihar, from their rental place in Chhotu Ramnagar. The police have refrained from revealing the identities of the suspects as the identification parade is still pending and they are also trying to catch the fifth suspect who is still on the run. The police took the suspects to a local court where they were remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Jhajjar Police Commissioner, Rajshree Singh, congratulated the department on the quick action and reaffirmed the department’s policy of taking strict actions against the perpetrators of women related crimes and being committed to women’s safety.

Also Read: WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:33 AM IST
