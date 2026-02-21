LIVE TV
Who Is KN Nehru? Madras High Court Orders Immediate FIR In ₹365 Crore Cash-For-Jobs Scam; DMK Decries ‘Political Vendetta’ Over ED Case

Madras HC orders FIR in ₹365Cr cash-for-jobs scam against TN Minister KN Nehru; DMK calls it a political vendetta ahead of polls.

Madras HC orders FIR in ₹365Cr cash-for-jobs scam against TN Minister KN Nehru. (Photo: X)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 21, 2026 19:51:03 IST

Senior Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru, a key leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has been embroiled in a massive legal controversy after the Madras High Court directed the state’s anti-corruption agency to register a criminal case in the alleged ₹365 crore “cash-for-jobs” scam in the Municipal Administration Department.

High Court Orders Immediate FIR

The Madras High Court, in a strongly worded order on Tuesday, instructed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to immediately file a First Information Report (FIR) based on materials submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court observed that the ED’s documents disclosed cognisable offences and emphasized that credibility or reasonableness of the information is not a precondition for filing an FIR. Early registration is crucial, the bench noted, to prevent any possible tampering or manipulation of evidence.

While one public interest litigation petition was dismissed due to doubts over the petitioner’s bona fides, a connected plea seeking action based on ED inputs was allowed.

Allegations in the Cash-for-Jobs Scam

The ED has alleged that bribes ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh were collected for appointments to posts such as assistant engineers, junior engineers, and town planning officers in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

According to the ED, searches conducted in a related investigation recovered documents and electronic records, including predetermined selection lists, suggesting a systematic recruitment racket. The agency submitted 232 pages of evidence to the DVAC under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

KN Nehru Denies Charges

Responding to the allegations, Nehru denied any wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated. He asserted that he will legally contest the matter.

The controversy has drawn heightened attention as it unfolds just weeks before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, raising political temperature in the state.

Political Reactions Heat Up

Actor-politician Vijay demanded Nehru’s resignation and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to remove him from the Cabinet if he does not step down voluntarily.

The DMK, however, described the allegations as a “political vendetta” orchestrated by the BJP at the advice of Edappadi Palaniswami, AIADMK chief, targeting Nehru due to his election-related work.

In a press conference, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said,

“Nehru will bounce back stronger like a ping-pong ball. The DMK will legally confront and crush this false case.”

Bharathi highlighted that Nehru was recently appointed party in charge of 41 constituencies, which could have provoked political jealousy.

Previous Investigations and Legal Battles

Bharathi also pointed out that a CBI investigation in the same matter had been quashed after Nehru approached the Madras High Court. Despite the lack of sufficient evidence, the ED requested the Tamil Nadu government to take action.

He recalled multiple cases filed against Nehru during former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s tenure, all of which were successfully defended.

The DMK leader accused the BJP of politically misusing central agencies and cited the dramatic midnight arrest of former Union Minister P Chidambaram in 2019 as a precedent for election-time targeting.

With the High Court mandating immediate FIR registration, all eyes are now on the DVAC and how the investigation unfolds. The case is likely to remain a key political flashpoint ahead of Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections, keeping both legal and political observers on high alert.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 7:49 PM IST
