Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, 'Never Seen Him Get Angry'

Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, 'Never Seen Him Get Angry'

A Mumbai college professor was stabbed to death during a minor argument on a local train at Malad station, and police arrested the accused within 12 hours using CCTV footage.

Published: January 25, 2026 15:32:26 IST

Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, 'Never Seen Him Get Angry'

A 33-year-old college professor was stabbed to death on a crowded Mumbai local train. Police said that they arrested the accused within 12 hours. The victim was identified as Alok Kumar Singh who was a mathematics and statistics teacher at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle. Singh lived in Kandivali with his wife and had joined the college faculty in March 2024.

According to reports, the incident happened on Saturday evening aboard a Borivali-bound slow local train as it approached Malad railway station. Professor Singh had boarded the train from Vile Parle after work and was heading home when a disagreement broke out with another passenger over getting off the train. Police said the argument started inside the crowded compartment and continued on the platform.

What happened in the train with the professor?

According to police, the dispute escalated suddenly. As the train reached Platform 1 at Malad, the accused allegedly took out a sharp weapon which is believed to be a knife and stabbed the professor in the abdomen. He collapsed on the platform, bleeding heavily.

Singh’s teacher colleague and members of the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed him to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali. A hospital spokesperson said he was declared dead on arrival due to lost blood.

Who murdered the professor?

Police later arrested a 27-year-old daily-wage labourer, identified as Omkar Shinde, from Vasai. The arrest came within 12 hours of the killing, police said. Shinde was traced with the help of CCTV footage from Malad station and eyewitness accounts. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per reports. 

Colleagues and family described Singh as a kind, calm and polite person who rarely got into arguments. A relative said they had “never seen him get angry over anything,” making his sudden and violent death all the more shocking.

The shocking murder has raised concerns about the safety of the common people who travel on Mumbai’s local trains. CCTV clips showed the accused running away from the station after he stabbed the professor. 

Similar Past Cases

Violence over minor disputes on trains or in public has occasionally turned deadly in India. One such case was seen in Amravati in 2022, where a pharmacist was stabbed to death in a stabbing after a social media post about a national remark.
 
The tragic Neeraj Grover murder case in Mumbai also showed how personal disputes in urban settings can lead to fatal outcomes and wide media attention.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 3:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS