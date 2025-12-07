LIVE TV


Winter Holidays 2025: When Will Classes End In Delhi-NCR Schools? Here's What We Know

Every December, temperatures in North India drop sharply, often leading to longer school holidays.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 18:34:16 IST

Winter break excitement is building among students in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad as the region prepares for the coldest weeks of the year. Every December, temperatures in North India drop sharply, often leading to longer school holidays. Although the Education Department and local District Magistrates have not yet announced the official winter vacation dates for the 2025-26 academic year, previous trends offer a strong indication of what to expect.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, winter holidays usually begin in the last week of December and continue until mid-January. This period allows students to stay indoors and avoid the harsh cold waves and dense fog that are common during this season. Traditionally, the break starts around Christmas or just before New Year, typically lasting between 10 and 15 days. In some cases, the break gets extended if the weather turns extremely cold, as seen in several past years.

Based on earlier academic patterns, winter vacation in Noida and Ghaziabad is expected to begin on either December 25, 2025, or December 31, 2025. The holidays will likely run for 10 to 15 days, with schools expected to reopen in the second week of January 2026. While schools in Uttar Pradesh generally follow a 12-day winter break as per the government calendar, Noida and Ghaziabad often adjust their schedule depending on the weather. The final decision rests with the District Magistrate, who reviews local conditions before issuing the holiday order.

Looking at the trend of the past four years, winter vacations in Uttar Pradesh have mostly started around December 31 and continued until mid-January. In Ghaziabad, holidays for students from classes 1 to 8 have been extended till January 18 in some years due to severe cold and fog. Students of senior classes, especially those in classes 9 to 12, sometimes receive shorter breaks or revised school timings. Schools may operate from 10 am to 3 pm for senior classes to help them cope with the freezing mornings.

Parents and students are advised to keep track of official announcements, as the final holiday schedule will be declared closer to the end of December based on the weather conditions.

