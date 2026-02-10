Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

A strange and dramatic incident has come to light in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. A young woman from UP suddenly disappeared from her home, and left behind a snake skin that sparked wild rumours and superstitious beliefs.

As per reports, the incident reportedly occured Singanpur village and the woman has been identified as Reena, daughter of Rakesh Valmiki. After the girl disappeared, her relatives entered her room after she did not come out, they saw something unusual on her bed.

Strange Scene Inside the Room in UP

They saw a five-foot-long snake skin, neatly wrapped in clothes, along with her rings and sindoor. Some villagers were terrified and whispered that she might have turned into a “nagin” which is a mythical serpent woman believed in local folklore. Rumours spread quickly, and neighbours called police by dialling 112 in panic.

Witnesses said many were scared and confused. Reports say that some prople in UP believed the strange scene was a sign of something supernatural, while others were unsure what to think. However, police did not find any real signs of a mystical event. Villagers told police that the woman had been searching for something in isolated fields for the past two days. SHO Ajay Kumar Fafund police station and other investigators soon realised that the whole scene was likely staged to mislead people.

UP Police Rule Out Supernatural Claims

According to reports, during questioning, UP police discovered that the woman had been upset because her family had fixed her marriage against her wishes. She was reportedly in a long-term relationship with a man from the same village and wanted to marry him instead. Police said this was her motive and not superstition.

To distract her family and create confusion, she deliberately placed the snake skin, sindoor and bangles on her bed, hoping to make it look like something mysterious had happened. “This whole incident is a cinematic film-style drama that intended to divert suspicion,” SHO Ajay Kumar said. He further added that “In this incident, the woman deliberately abandoned the snake skin in order to make people frightened. We have put her mobile phone under surveillance and are tracking her location.”

UP Police have registered a missing person complaint based on the family’s report. Teams are now trying to trace her through surveillance of her phone. Investigators said the rumours of a “nagin transformation” have now faded as the truth of a planned elopement came to light.

Authorities continue their search and hope to locate the woman and bring clarity to her family.

