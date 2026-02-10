LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

A young woman from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, went missing after leaving a snake skin in her room, triggering rumours that she had turned into a “nagin.” Police later said the scene was staged and the case appears linked to a planned elopement after her family opposed her marriage choice.

Incident Reported in Singanpur Village (Image: X)
Incident Reported in Singanpur Village (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 10, 2026 17:03:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

A strange and dramatic incident has come to light in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. A young woman from UP suddenly disappeared from her home, and left behind a snake skin that sparked wild rumours and superstitious beliefs.  

As per reports, the incident reportedly occured Singanpur village and the woman has been identified as Reena, daughter of Rakesh Valmiki. After the girl disappeared, her relatives entered her room after she did not come out, they saw something unusual on her bed.

Strange Scene Inside the Room in UP

They saw a five-foot-long snake skin, neatly wrapped in clothes, along with her rings and sindoor. Some villagers were terrified and whispered that she might have turned into a “nagin” which is a mythical serpent woman believed in local folklore. Rumours spread quickly, and neighbours called police by dialling 112 in panic.

You Might Be Interested In

Witnesses said many were scared and confused. Reports say that some prople in UP believed the strange scene was a sign of something supernatural, while others were unsure what to think. However, police did not find any real signs of a mystical event. Villagers told police that the woman had been searching for something in isolated fields for the past two days. SHO Ajay Kumar Fafund police station and other investigators soon realised that the whole scene was likely staged to mislead people.

UP Police Rule Out Supernatural Claims

According to reports, during questioning, UP police discovered that the woman had been upset because her family had fixed her marriage against her wishes. She was reportedly in a long-term relationship with a man from the same village and wanted to marry him instead. Police said this was her motive and not superstition.

To distract her family and create confusion, she deliberately placed the snake skin, sindoor and bangles on her bed, hoping to make it look like something mysterious had happened. “This whole incident is a cinematic film-style drama that intended to divert suspicion,” SHO Ajay Kumar said. He further added that “In this incident, the woman deliberately abandoned the snake skin in order to make people frightened. We have put her mobile phone under surveillance and are tracking her location.”

UP Police have registered a missing person complaint based on the family’s report. Teams are now trying to trace her through surveillance of her phone. Investigators said the rumours of a “nagin transformation” have now faded as the truth of a planned elopement came to light.

Authorities continue their search and hope to locate the woman and bring clarity to her family. 

Also Read: Mathura Shocker: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In Mathura Village, Milk Glasses Raise Poisoning Fears – Mystery Raises Questions

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14latest newsregional newsUP crime news

RELATED News

Breaking: One Woman Killed, Two Injured At Stampede In Gwalior Dabra Navagraha Peetha Kalash Yatra

Pati, Patni Or Woh: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall, Grabs Her Hair, Violent Catfight Video Goes Viral- Watch

Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Shopkeeper Sets Own Shop Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi’s Daalmandi Area; Chaos Erupts As Shocking Video Goes VIRAL

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

LATEST NEWS

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

What Is Epstein Library, How To Download Nude Images From Sex Offender Island

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Second Merit List Out Here’s How To Check

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won’t Allow Indian Cricketers’ Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village
Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village
Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village
Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

QUICK LINKS