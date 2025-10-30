LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > YS Jagan to Hold Key Review on Cyclone Montha Impact with YSRCP Leaders Tomorrow

The meeting assumes significance as multiple districts in the state continue to reel under heavy rains, flooding, and winds triggered by the cyclone system.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 30, 2025 16:33:39 IST

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will convene a crucial video conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with regional coordinators and district presidents to review the extensive impact of Cyclone Montha across Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting assumes significance as multiple districts in the state continue to reel under heavy rains, flooding, and winds triggered by the cyclone system. YSRCP district presidents are expected to present ground reports detailing crop damage, loss of livestock, infrastructure destruction, and the distress faced by families in vulnerable and low-lying regions. Farmers in coastal and Agency belts, particularly those dependent on paddy, coconut, and horticulture cultivation, have suffered considerable losses as fields remain submerged.

YS Jagan is likely to instruct party leaders to ensure that the state government delivers immediate and transparent relief to all affected families. He will stress the importance of fair enumeration of crop loss and prompt support to farmers, daily wage workers, and fishermen whose livelihoods have been severely hit.

Party sources indicate that YS Jagan will seek comprehensive district-wise data on relief operations, public grievances, and the status of rehabilitation efforts. The YSRCP chief has consistently maintained that disaster relief must be swift, humane, and free from political bias, and is expected to reiterate the same during the session.

Responding to his earlier direction, YSRCP leaders and grassroots cadres have been actively engaged in cyclone-affected areas over the past few days. From Srikakulam in the north to Tirupati in the south, party volunteers have been assisting families in relocating to safer shelters, distributing food and essential supplies, and coordinating medical and emergency support. Local teams have visited inundated villages, interacted with affected households, and prepared detailed reports reflecting ground realities.

The upcoming review meeting will serve as a consolidated briefing for YS Jagan ahead of comprehensive representation to relevant authorities, reinforcing the party’s commitment to supporting cyclone-hit communities during this crisis.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 4:32 PM IST
Tags: Andhra Pradesh cyclone impactAndhra Pradesh floodscoastal Andhracrop-damageCyclone Monthadisaster-managementrehabilitation effortsrelief-operationsvideo conferenceys jagan mohan reddyYSR Congress PartyYSRCP district presidentsYSRCP meetingYSRCP relief measures

