Home > Regionals > YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Vendetta Politics, Seeks ₹1 Crore Relief For Stampede Victims

YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Vendetta Politics, Seeks ₹1 Crore Relief For Stampede Victims

YSRCP condemned the arrest of former minister Jogi Ramesh, accusing the TDP government of “vindictive politics” and diverting attention from the Kasibugga temple stampede. The party alleged spurious liquor rackets, poor cyclone relief, and media bias against the opposition.

YSRCP slams TDP over Jogi Ramesh’s arrest, calls it political vendetta.(Photo: X/N Chandrababu Naidu)
YSRCP slams TDP over Jogi Ramesh’s arrest, calls it political vendetta.(Photo: X/N Chandrababu Naidu)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 3, 2025 12:37:28 IST

YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Vendetta Politics, Seeks ₹1 Crore Relief For Stampede Victims

The YSR Congress Party on Sunday strongly condemned the arrest of former minister and BC leader Jogi Ramesh, alleging that the TDP government is indulging in vindictive politics and attempting to divert attention from the Kasibugga temple stampede incident.

Addressing the media, YSRCP SC Cell President and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu claimed that Ramesh was arrested for exposing a spurious liquor dump at Ibrahimpatnam. He alleged the government acted in retaliation and to shift focus when it was under pressure over the Kasibugga tragedy. He demanded the government announce a compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the victims.

Terming it a “template of diversion,” he said the Kasibugga incident was the third such stampede this year, following similar incidents in Tirupati and elsewhere. “Instead of taking accountability for its failures, the government is targeting opposition leaders,” he alleged.

Sudhakar Babu further claimed that illegal liquor manufacturing units were rampant across the state, including Tamballapalli, Amalapuram, Anakapalli and Eluru, alleging that one out of every three liquor bottles in circulation is spurious. He questioned why no large-scale raids were being conducted by the Excise Department and asked why Jayachandra Reddy, allegedly involved in an earlier spurious liquor case, was not arrested.

He reminded that the previous YSRCP government closed belt shops while “now they are running everywhere under ruling party patronage.”

The YSRCP leader also criticised the government’s handling of the cyclone crisis, alleging lack of timely relief, crop insurance, and compensation to farmers. He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of frequently travelling to London without explanation, while “Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan are occupied with everything other than governance.”

Taking aim at a section of the media, he alleged bias and accused them of trying to “elevate Chandrababu Naidu” instead of reporting failures of the ruling government. “From fake laddus to fake liquor, the TDP is trying to divert public focus from governance lapses,” he added.

He asserted that the YSRCP would continue to fight against the government’s “vindictive politics” and would not be intimidated.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:36 PM IST
YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Vendetta Politics, Seeks ₹1 Crore Relief For Stampede Victims

QUICK LINKS