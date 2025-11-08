3I/ATLAS Image Revealed By Japanese Space Agency? Interstellar Comet’s Alleged Visual Sparks Worldwide Curiosity

A new image claiming to show the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has gone viral, sparking excitement among astronomy fans and scientists around the world. The picture, said to have been released by Japan’s space agency, reportedly combines spectrum and imaging data to present what some call the most realistic view of the comet so far. However, officials have not yet confirmed its authenticity.

The image first appeared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where a user shared it with the caption: “Japanese space agency releases possible image of 3I/ATLAS based on imagery data and spectrum analysis. This is the most realistic image available so far.” While no official statement has been made, the post has reignited global curiosity about the mysterious interstellar visitor.

Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, 2025, by NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Chile. NASA later confirmed that its path traces beyond the solar system, marking it as an interstellar object, only the third known of its kind after 1I/ʻOumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019). The letter “I” in its name stands for “interstellar,” while the “3” represents its discovery order.

According to NASA, the comet follows a hyperbolic orbit, meaning it will not return once it leaves the solar system. The European Space Agency described such comets as “outsiders,” carrying material from distant star systems, unlike comets that formed within our solar nebula.

Travelling at over 210,000 kilometers per hour, 3I/ATLAS passed its closest point to the Sun on October 30, 2025, and is now moving outward. It can be viewed through telescopes in the eastern sky before dawn during November and December 2025, though it is not visible to the naked eye.

Scientists say studying 3I/ATLAS could reveal valuable information about the composition of other star systems, as its material may contain frozen gases like carbon dioxide and ancient ices. NASA confirmed that the comet poses no threat to Earth.

