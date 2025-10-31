LIVE TV
3I/Atlas On Its Way To Sun: Should We Worry? Harvard Astronomer Claims 40% Chance Interstellar Comet Could Be Alien Tech

Interstellar comet 3I/Atlas intrigues scientists; despite alien theories, NASA confirms it’s natural and poses no threat to Earth.

October 31, 2025 17:12:59 IST

3I/Atlas is an interstellar comet, meaning it has its origin outside of our solar system and is on a hyperbolic path leading it towards the Sun. Its discovery inspires scientific interest and sensational headlines alike because it is of a different origin and trajectory.​

Harvard Astronomer’s Alien Technology Claim

Avi Loeb, a Harvard astronomer who is well known for his bold theories, and there’s a 40% chance interstellar objects like 3I/Atlas could be alien technology. Loeb based his claim on such bodies being rather unusual, but he lacked direct scientific evidence for and the astronomy community was pretty skeptical about it.​

Is There Any Hazard to Earth? 

NASA and the ESA have already confirmed that 3I/Atlas is not on a collision course with Earth. The path it has to follow does not cross our orbit, and it will safely traverse the solar system before heading back to interstellar space. There is nothing for the public to be concerned about in its approach.​ Scientific Consensus While theories of alien origins capture media attention, mainstream scientists regard 3I/Atlas as a natural comet. Astronomers will continue to study such objects for knowledge about the universe beyond our solar system, but current observations strongly support their natural origin and confirm that it is harmless to Earth.​

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 4:49 PM IST
