Chicken Legs, Sleep Disturbances And Weak Bones: How Astronauts Fight Microgravity, Radiation and Time In Space

While space can evoke wonder, it serves as a battlefield for the human body. Without gravity, bones weaken, muscles atrophy, and balance quickly declines. Astronaut Sunita Williams, who just came back from a 286-day mission on the ISS, is a prime example of this. She experienced lightheadedness, weakened legs—referred to as “chicken legs”—and sleep disturbances, all necessitating a strict rehabilitation program on Earth. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, presently on a 14-day mission to the ISS, is involved in a new era of research into these effects, which includes studies on muscle regeneration and cognitive stress.

The Human Body in Orbit, Mind, Meals and Microbes

Beyond the physical form, the mind undergoes its own challenges in orbit. Experiencing 16 sunrises daily on the ISS disrupts circadian rhythms, frequently resulting in fatigue and confusion. Sunita Williams has mentioned this disruption, whereas Shubhanshu Shukla’s objective involves cognitive evaluations to monitor how stress and screen exposure influence performance. Nutrition is also evolving in space: ISRO is cultivating hydroponic fenugreek and moong, along with specially designed Indian dishes such as biryani and idli, to help astronauts remain nourished—and mentally balanced. Tardigrades and algae are currently under investigation for their durability and possible contribution to life-support systems.

Training for Tomorrow

The journey toward these missions starts years ahead. Shubhanshu Shukla, similar to numerous contemporary astronauts, trained on different continents from Russia to NASA to Bengaluru. His task, within a broader Gaganyaan framework, evaluates both human endurance and the future feasibility of extended space travel. Orbiting Earth or mimicking Mars in the thin air of Ladakh, astronauts today serve as both test subjects and pioneers. As science advances further into space, survival in that environment relies completely on the knowledge we gain here on Earth and how we use it to the precision.

