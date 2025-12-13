LIVE TV
Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: When and Where To Watch In India, Peak Time, Best Viewing Hours And Livestream Details

The Geminids meteor shower is lighting up December skies once again, with its peak expected overnight between December 13 and 14. For many in India’s cities, online livestreams are the best way to witness the celestial event this year.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 13, 2025 17:02:56 IST

The Geminids meteor shower has returned to the December sky this week. Known for its steady activity rather than brief bursts, the shower is expected to peak overnight between December 13 and December 14. Under ideal conditions, observers could see rates exceeding 120 meteors per hour. However, real-time viewing will not be possible for everyone, particularly those in urban areas, making online livestreams an important alternative this year.

Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Time in India

While Geminid activity begins as early as late evening, the most favourable viewing window in India falls between 2 am and 4 am IST on December 14, according to reports. This is the period when Earth moves directly through the densest part of the debris stream and the shower’s radiant point in the Gemini constellation rises high in the sky.

Even observers dealing with city lights can still spot brighter meteors, though darker skies offer a more consistent and dramatic display.

How to Watch the Geminids Online from India

For viewers unable to step outdoors or escape urban light pollution, livestreams offer a practical alternative. The Virtual Telescope Project will host a real-time broadcast from its observatory in Italy, using wide-field instruments designed to detect faint meteor activity.

In addition, NASA and the International Meteor Organization are known to run parallel livestreams on YouTube, though these typically go live closer to the peak of the event.

Tips for Viewing the Geminids from Home

Viewers are advised to switch off room lights and slightly increase screen brightness to reduce glare. The livestream cameras handle tracking the meteor activity, allowing viewers to follow the event comfortably from indoors.

This setup is particularly suited for audiences in high-pollution zones, offering a quieter and uninterrupted way to experience the shower.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 5:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS