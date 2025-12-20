LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > In A 'Historic' Move, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

In a historic milestone, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launched Michaela Benthaus, the first wheelchair user, on the NS-37 suborbital spaceflight, showcasing accessibility, inclusion, and human resilience in space tourism.

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin successfully launched the world’s first wheelchair user, Michaela Benthaus. (Photo: X/@blueorigin)
Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin successfully launched the world’s first wheelchair user, Michaela Benthaus. (Photo: X/@blueorigin)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 20, 2025 22:16:24 IST

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

In a groundbreaking moment for space tourism and disability inclusion, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin successfully launched the world’s first wheelchair user, Michaela Benthaus, on a suborbital tourist flight to space. The mission marks a historic milestone in making space accessible to people of all abilities.

Michaela Benthaus Becomes First Wheelchair User in Space

German aerospace engineer Michaela “Michi” Benthaus, who has used a wheelchair since a 2018 mountain biking accident, crossed the Kármán line aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-37 rocket. Her journey demonstrates that physical disabilities are no barrier to space exploration.

Benthaus, currently a Young Graduate Trainee at the European Space Agency (ESA), has previously experienced microgravity on a Zero-G flight and commanded a wheelchair-accessible analog astronaut mission in Poland. She said, “If we want to be an inclusive society, we should be inclusive in every part of life, not just the parts we like.”

The NS-37 Mission: A Suborbital Flight Experience

The NS-37 mission lifted off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The fully reusable rocket-capsule system carried six private passengers, including Benthaus, on a 10-12 minute suborbital flight.

Passengers enjoyed several minutes of microgravity and panoramic views of Earth from space before the capsule safely returned to Earth. Unlike orbital missions, Blue Origin’s New Shepard provides a brief but intense experience of space at the edge of the Kármán line.

Meet the NS-37 Crew

Michaela Benthaus joined five other remarkable passengers on the flight:

  • Joey Hyde – Physicist and astrophysicist inspired by the Space Shuttle Atlantis launch.

  • Hans Koenigsmann – German-American aerospace engineer, former SpaceX executive.

  • Neal Milch – Entrepreneur and Chair of Jackson Laboratory, dedicated to scientific research.

  • Adonis Pouroulis – Mining engineer and sustainable energy advocate.

  • Jason Stansell – Space enthusiast flying in memory of his late brother.

The crew represents a mix of scientific expertise, personal passion, and entrepreneurial vision.

Blue Origin’s Commitment to Innovation and Accessibility

Founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin has steadily advanced commercial spaceflight with milestones such as reusable rockets, lunar lander projects, and suborbital tourism.

The NS-37 mission patch symbolizes the inclusive nature of the flight:

  • Hippo – Benthaus’ favorite animal.

  • Tennis Ball – Her passion for wheelchair tennis.

  • DNA – Honors Neal Milch’s scientific work.

  • Baobab Tree – Represents Pouroulis’ South African roots.

  • Spiral Galaxy – Reflects Joey Hyde’s astrophysics research.

  • Shards – Symbolizes breaking barriers in space access.

The Significance of Space Tourism and Inclusion

While ticket prices for suborbital flights remain high, the NS-37 mission is more than a luxury experience. Michaela Benthaus’ journey demonstrates that space is becoming increasingly accessible to people with disabilities.

Her historic flight sends a powerful message: human spaceflight can and should be inclusive, inspiring future missions to embrace accessibility for all.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 10:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS