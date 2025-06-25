India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Fly to Space Today on Axiom Mission 4

It’s a huge moment for India—Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, is set to go to space today. He’ll be the second Indian ever to do this, after Rakesh Sharma flew to space back in 1984.

The launch will happen at 12:01 pm IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, right from the same launch pad where Neil Armstrong began his mission to the Moon in 1969.

Who Is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shukla is 39 years old and was chosen by ISRO for this important mission. Before flying, he spent over a month in quarantine—a routine step to make sure the astronauts stay healthy before heading to space.

The mission is called Axiom Mission 4 (or Ax-4 for short). It’s a private spaceflight run by Axiom Space, a company based in Houston, working with NASA. Four astronauts—including Shukla—will spend about 15 days on the International Space Station (ISS).

While they’re up there, they’ll be doing 60 scientific experiments, including seven proposed by Indian researchers. The experiments cover all kinds of topics—from life sciences to new tech.

A Chat from Space

Shukla will also be part of a space-to-Earth live interaction, where he’s expected to talk to someone important back on Earth. It’ll be a special moment for India to hear directly from someone floating above the planet.

This launch has seen multiple delays since it was first planned for May 29. Things like bad weather, technical issues, and even an oxidizer leak pushed the date several times. June 26 is now the sixth date announced—but this time, everything looks set.

Why This Mission Matters

This is not just any spaceflight. This moment marks a big step in the Deepening of Relations between India and the U.S. In June of 2023, during Modi’s visit to the U.S., the two countries agreed that the Indian astronaut would be flown into space on a joint mission of ISRO-NASA.

The mission is also being called Mission Akash Ganga, and it’s seen as a new chapter in India-U.S. space cooperation.

What’s Happening on the ISS?

There are already seven astronauts on the ISS. The international presence will increase even more in the station once Shukla and the Ax-4 crew join. They will all conduct scientific and technical research together and study the effects of life in space.

This for India is not just another space launch. It represents progress, represents partnership, and reminds that big moves are being made in space science in the country.

With this countdown, millions will have their eyes fixed and cheering for Shubhanshu Shukla.

