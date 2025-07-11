LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > India > Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom

Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, with his crew members, will return from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14. The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station no earlier than Monday, July 14, at 7:05 a.m. ET (4.35 pm IST), the Axiom said on X.

Axiom - 4 Mission (Credit - @Axiom_Space)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 15:27:12 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, with his crew members, will return from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, Axiom Space Inc. stated.

“The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station no earlier than Monday, July 14, at 7:05 a.m. ET (4.35 pm IST),” the company said on X.

The duration of their stay at the space station was for a two-week period, which should have ended on July 10. Due to the unfavourable weather conditions, they stayed more days than their schedule. 

Days before his homecoming, Shubhanshu Shukla and other crew members attended a feast, showed images from the orbiting laboratory.

Nasa astronaut Jonny Kim dropped the pictures, with caption that read, one of the most unforgettable evenings I’ve experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends, Ax-4, aboard the International. We swapped stories and marvelled at how people from diverse backgrounds and nations came together to represent humanity in space.



The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Grace docked on ISS on June 26 with the AX-4 mission. The crew have been engaged in 60 experiments representing 31 countries.

Representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Shukla has been conducting seven indigenously designed and developed microgravity experiments and five under the ISRO-NASA collaboration.

In one of the experiments, Shukla grew ‘moong’ and ‘methi’ seeds in space to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. Once returned to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

ALSO READ: 51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela

Tags: axiom-4ISROshubhanshu shukla

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?