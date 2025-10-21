LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

The Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 is one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year, lighting up the night sky with bright shooting stars originating from Halley’s Comet. The Orionids occur every October, offering a spectacular view for skywatchers across the globe. Here’s everything you need to know about the peak date, time, and how to watch it tonight.

Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 date, time, and how to watch. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

The Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 is one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year, lighting up the night sky with bright shooting stars originating from Halley’s Comet. The Orionids occur every October, offering a spectacular view for skywatchers across the globe. Here’s everything you need to know about the peak date, time, and how to watch it tonight. 

Orionid Meteor Shower 2025

The Orinoids occur every October when Earth passes through the debris trail left by Halley’s Comet. This debris, tiny particles and dust left behind as the comet travels through the solar system and burn up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, creating the brilliant streaks known as meteors. 

When is the Orionid Meteor Shower Peak Tonight? 

The Orionid Meteor Shower will reach its peak on the night of October 20-21, 2025, offering skywatchers a dazzling celestial show. During this period, viewers can expect to see up to 20-25 meteors per hour under clear, dark skies. The best time to observe the shower will be after midnight, when the constellation Orion rises higher in the sky, making the meteors more visible. 

Orionid Meteor Shower Peak Time Tonight?

The best time to watch the Orionid Meteor Shower is during the pre-dawn hours between 1:00 AM and dawn (4:00 AM to 5:00 AM) Local Time across the US. For the best view, find an open area away from city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for at least 15-20 minutes. 

Where to Watch Orionid Meteor Shower in the US? 

Skywatchers in the United States can witness the Orionid Meteor Shower in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, with the best visibility expected after midnight. After 10:00 pm local time, the constellation Orion starts to rise in the eastern sky. By the best viewing hours, between 1:00 am and dawn, it will have moved higher, positioned prominently in the south-southeast sky. 

How to Watch Orionid Meteor Shower in US?

 Choose a viewing location away from city lights, such as open fields, parks, or rural areas. The metros are visible to the naked eye, so lie back comfortably and let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 20 minutes. The Orionid Meteor Shower will give you a promising experience under clear, dark skies. 

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

QUICK LINKS