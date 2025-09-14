1st ODI: India Women winn toss; opt to bat first against Australia
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 13:55:07 IST

Mullanpur (Chandigarh) [India], September 14 (ANI): India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

The second and third matches of the series between the two sides will be played on Wednesday (September 17 in New Chandigarh) and Saturday (September 20 in Delhi), respectively.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “We’ll bat first. It has been a great journey for me, and it will continue for many years, hopefully. It looks like a good batting wicket. We are going with four spinners and a pacer.”

At the time of the toss, Australia captain Alyssa Healy said, “Not too bothered with the toss, hopefully the ball will slide through nicely later. Happy to be back in the green and golden, excited for the next 6-8 weeks. We are fortunate to have this opportunity; hopefully, we can refine our combinations during this period. I’ll tell you who’s not playing – no Molineux, no Darcie Brown and a couple of others miss out.”

Teams:

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Alyssa Healyaustralia-womenCricketharmanpreet kaurIndia vs Australiaindia women

