3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

Abrar Ahmed: The cricketing world is currently grappling with a digital firestorm following the 2026 The Hundred auction. While Kavya Maran and the Sunrisers management celebrated the acquisition of Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for approximately Rs 2.34 crore (£190,000), the “Orange Army” back in India is in a state of revolt.

The backlash isn’t just about breaking the long-standing shadow ban on Pakistani players in Indian-owned franchises; it’s deeply rooted in Abrar’s history of vocal nationalistic “digs” that many Indian fans find impossible to ignore. Here are three times Abrar Ahmed reportedly took aim at India before his controversial signing.

1. The “Fantastic Tea” Mockery

Perhaps the most inflammatory incident cited by fans occurred early in Abrar’s career and resurfaced with a vengeance this week. Abrar posted a selfie on social media with a caption referencing “having the last cup of fantastic evening tea.” For Indian fans, the phrasing was a clear and stinging reference to the 2019 video of captured Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who famously described the tea given to him by the Pakistani military as “fantastic.” By weaponizing a sensitive military meme, Abrar cemented his status as a polarizing figure among the Indian online community long before a contract was ever on the table.

Sunrisers franchise buying Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred has shocked many Indian fans. This is the same player who earlier posted "fantastic tea" after the 2019 India–Pakistan aerial skirmishes, which many believed mocked Abhinandan Varthaman.

2. Mocking the Indian Army during “Operation Sindoor”

Tensions peaked in May 2025 during “Operation Sindoor,” a military standoff between India and Pakistan. As emotions ran high on both sides of the border, Abrar once again pulled off the ‘Tea’ dig during the PSL and insulted the Indian Army.

Traitor Traitor Traitor Abrar Ahmed, who mocked our defence forces. Nothing could be more shameful than this. Disgusting! He mocked Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan with a tea gesture,Indian players with unwanted celebrations

& our Indian soldiers during the Operation Sindoor…

3. The “Punching Bag” Comment on Shikhar Dhawan

In late 2025, during a candid interview on a Pakistani YouTube channel, Abrar was asked which international cricketer he would most like to face in a boxing ring. Without hesitation, he named veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. While some viewed it as a competitive joke, many Indian fans perceived it as aggressive and disrespectful, especially given the existing geopolitical friction. The comment was seen as a personal dig at a beloved Indian figure, further alienating a fanbase that now finds itself at a crossroads.

This is the same Abrar Ahmed who once said – he wants to make Shikhar Dhawan his punching bag Abrar has been bought by Sunrisers Leeds



The Consequences of the Signing

The fallout has been immediate. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Instagram following has reportedly dipped by 100,000, and the official Sunrisers Leeds X account was suspended shortly after the announcement. While coach Daniel Vettori insists the signing was purely tactical, the “Orange Army” has made its stance clear: for them, some lines shouldn’t be crossed for the sake of a mystery spinner.