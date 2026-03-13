LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

Explore the 3 times, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed took sharp digs at India before his controversial signing by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds. From military mockery to insulting Indian cricketers, find out why the "Orange Army" is in revolt and unfollowing SRH.

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred. Photo: Instagram/X
3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred. Photo: Instagram/X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 13, 2026 11:57:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

Abrar Ahmed: The cricketing world is currently grappling with a digital firestorm following the 2026 The Hundred auction. While Kavya Maran and the Sunrisers management celebrated the acquisition of Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for approximately Rs 2.34 crore (£190,000), the “Orange Army” back in India is in a state of revolt.

The backlash isn’t just about breaking the long-standing shadow ban on Pakistani players in Indian-owned franchises; it’s deeply rooted in Abrar’s history of vocal nationalistic “digs” that many Indian fans find impossible to ignore. Here are three times Abrar Ahmed reportedly took aim at India before his controversial signing.

1. The “Fantastic Tea” Mockery

Perhaps the most inflammatory incident cited by fans occurred early in Abrar’s career and resurfaced with a vengeance this week. Abrar posted a selfie on social media with a caption referencing “having the last cup of fantastic evening tea.” For Indian fans, the phrasing was a clear and stinging reference to the 2019 video of captured Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who famously described the tea given to him by the Pakistani military as “fantastic.” By weaponizing a sensitive military meme, Abrar cemented his status as a polarizing figure among the Indian online community long before a contract was ever on the table.

2. Mocking the Indian Army during “Operation Sindoor”

Tensions peaked in May 2025 during “Operation Sindoor,” a military standoff between India and Pakistan. As emotions ran high on both sides of the border, Abrar once again pulled off the ‘Tea’ dig during the PSL and insulted the Indian Army. 

3. The “Punching Bag” Comment on Shikhar Dhawan

In late 2025, during a candid interview on a Pakistani YouTube channel, Abrar was asked which international cricketer he would most like to face in a boxing ring. Without hesitation, he named veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. While some viewed it as a competitive joke, many Indian fans perceived it as aggressive and disrespectful, especially given the existing geopolitical friction. The comment was seen as a personal dig at a beloved Indian figure, further alienating a fanbase that now finds itself at a crossroads.

The Consequences of the Signing

The fallout has been immediate. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Instagram following has reportedly dipped by 100,000, and the official Sunrisers Leeds X account was suspended shortly after the announcement. While coach Daniel Vettori insists the signing was purely tactical, the “Orange Army” has made its stance clear: for them, some lines shouldn’t be crossed for the sake of a mystery spinner.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Tags: abrar-ahmedcricket controversyIndian Cricket FansIPL franchisekavya maranMilitary TensionsOrange Armypakistan cricketshikhar dhawansocial media backlashSports News 2026Sunrisers HyderabadSunRisers LeedsThe Hundred 2026Twitter Suspension

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

QUICK LINKS