Home > Sports > Abhishek Sharma Comeback Loading? Viral Video Claims India Star Met Mentor Yuvraj Singh Ahead Of IND vs SA: WATCH

Will the Yuvraj Singh magic spark an Abhishek Sharma comeback? As India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, a viral video suggests the opener met his mentor to break a streak of three ducks. Captain Suryakumar Yadav shuts down the critics, backing the youngster to explode in Ahmedabad.

Viral Video Claims Abhishek Sharma Met Mentor Yuvraj Singh Ahead Of IND vs SA. Photo: X Screengrab
Viral Video Claims Abhishek Sharma Met Mentor Yuvraj Singh Ahead Of IND vs SA. Photo: X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: February 22, 2026 17:47:12 IST

Abhishek Sharma: As India prepares to kick off their high-stakes Super 8 campaign against South Africa this Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, all eyes are on one man: Abhishek Sharma. The 25-year-old opener, who entered the 2026 T20 World Cup as a potential X-factor, finds himself in the middle of a harrowing slump, having recorded three consecutive ducks in his last three outings against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

The Viral Video 

In the buildup to the February 22 fixture, the cricketing world has been abuzz with reports of a secret meeting between Abhishek and his long-time mentor, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. A video currently circulating on social media platforms claims to show the youngster coming out of a car and entering a hotel, possibly to seek mental guidance from the 2011 World Cup hero right here in Ahmedabad.



While the credibility of the footage remains unverified by official sources, the timing is poignant. Abhishek’s journey in this tournament has been plagued by misfortune, starting with a bout of poor health during the group stages followed by a total desertion of form. For many fans, the prospect of a “Yuvraj-inspired” intervention is the omen they need for a classic comeback.

Suryakumar Yadav Defends Abhishek Sharma 

Despite the mounting pressure and calls for Sanju Samson to take the opening slot, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has doubled down on his support for the struggling left-hander. Addressing a packed pre-match press conference on Saturday, the skipper appeared completely unbothered by the external noise.

When questioned about Abhishek’s string of zeroes, Suryakumar delivered a quip that has since gone viral. “Abhishek Sharma ki form ki jo chinta kar rahe hai, unki chinta mai kar raha hu (I am worried for those who are worried about Abhishek Sharma’s form),” he said with a grin.

The captain’s logic was simple: the lack of runs makes Abhishek more dangerous, not less. “Why are they so worried about Abhishek’s form? But I think about those teams that are going to play against him. That he has not yet scored a run. You know the rest of the answers. When he scores a run, you have seen what happens,” he added.

Standing Firm on Selection

Suryakumar also dismissed suggestions of a middle-order shakeup, literally laughing off the idea of replacing Tilak Varma with Sanju Samson for the clash against the Proteas. By maintaining a settled XI, the management is sending a clear message: they believe in the “Abhishek Storm” and are willing to wait for it to break.

As the sun sets over Ahmedabad, the narrative is set. Will the “Yuvraj touch” propel Abhishek Sharma to a match-winning knock against South Africa, or will the Proteas’ pace attack extend his nightmare run?

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 5:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS