Home > Sports > Absolute Cinema At Wankhede Stadium As Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar And Gets Indian Jersey

The Mumbai leg of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour aimed at striking a balance between performance and subscriber security, it planned to provide controlled access and increased surveillance amidst the excitement of the fans.

Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar (Image Credit: X)
Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 14, 2025 19:39:56 IST

The GOAT India Tour of Lionel Messi 2025 was in Mumbai on December 14, 2025 and it was one of the most prominent events attracting a lot of people and continuously getting the attention of the media as the football icon visited a few cities in India. Messi came to Mumbai after he had had chaotic experiences in Kolkata and a successful stop in Hyderabad and the fans had really high expectations from the amazing football player.

GOAT India Tour Lionel Messi 2025 Mumbai

Mumbai’s events were planned in such a way that there would be a mixture of sporting showcases, celebrity interactions, and fan engagement activities, and the authorities were prepared for massive crowds at the most important places like the Cricket Club of India (CCI) Brabourne Stadium and Wankhede Stadium. Due to the problems that happened during the tour, the security was increased and over 2000 police officers were present to ensure that the audience was managed safely.

Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar

The day’s activities included the Padel GOAT Cup at Brabourne Stadium followed by the high- rofile appearances at Wankhede in the evening. Messi was accompanied by the Indian sports legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri thus creating a crossover moment for the fans of both football and cricket. Other Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff were guessed to be present adding glitter to the glittering celebrations. The Mumbai itinerary included a celebrity exhibition football match and a charity fashion show an auction of Messi’s 2022 World Cup memorabilia also included.



GOAT India Tour Lionel Messi

The extravagant plans notwithstanding, there were still worries about crowd control and organization, which were brought up again after the earlier problems in Kolkata where angry fans demonstrated and the local organizer was arrested. The Mumbai leg of the event aimed at striking a balance between performance and subscriber security, it planned to provide controlled access and increased surveillance amidst the excitement of the fans. Messi’s trip has been unifying sports, fun, and social interaction, attracting worldwide interest in India’s fast developing soccer culture as he readies for the last leg of his trip to New Delhi.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 7:39 PM IST
