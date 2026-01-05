LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Sam Curran entered his name in the history books on Sunday (January 4) by becoming only the second captain in the world after MS Dhoni to win a final of a T20 tournament (men’s and women’s combined) against a team which is part of the Mumbai Indians franchise

MS Dhoni and Sam Curran. (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni and Sam Curran. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 5, 2026 16:35:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

You Might Be Interested In

Sam Curran joined the elite list after becoming only the second captain in the world after MS Dhoni to win a final of a T20 tournament (men’s and women’s combined) against a team which is part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Curran achieved the feat while leading Desert Vipers to their maiden title in ILT20 after beating MI Emirates. The Vipers posted 182/4 in 20 overs and then bowled out the opposition for 136 to take the trophy home. 

You Might Be Interested In

“Really special. Was nervous coming in today. Obviously two finals and everyone thinking “imagine if we lose this one – three in a row”. The team have been amazing, the management, the owners, stuff like that. Going to be a big party tonight. Of course there’s nerves, I think that’s a good thing. Things like you don’t know how the pitch is going to play. Obviously Gous pulled up with an injury in the warmups and we got tested there. That just shows the quality of our group and the setup. Nerves were always there. MI are a fantastic team. I think we deserved the trophy in the end. Have been the strongest side throughout. Really pleased. Individual performance really doesn’t matter. Today I was sort of thinking “imagine we win the trophy, will be my first as captain” which is really special. Nice to put in a performance,” Curran said after the match.





“If I’m being honest, within the field (where did it go wrong). The way we started, I saw you guys were having fun with the bloopers on the screen. In a final like this, these are the times you need to be sharp. 15-20 runs, when you minus that from the final total, 160 is a chaseable total. Could be (nerves). Couple of guys playing for the first time (in a final). No excuses for that. This is where you want the guys to stand up but we didn’t. Deservedly winners, the Vipers. I still thought 180 was chaseable, but we lost a couple of wickets early on that sort of stalled us,” Emirates captain Kieron Pollard said. 

Also Read: Bangladesh BANS IPL Broadcast Indefinitely After Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cskMIms dhonisam-curran

RELATED News

Manchester United Part Ways With Ruben Amorim After Turbulent 14-Month Spell, Five-Time Premier League Winner Takes Over As Interim

‘I DO NOT Authorize’: Pratika Rawal Speaks Out Against Fake Photos, Issues Strong Statement Amid Grok ‘Remove’ Trend

Shreyas Iyer Included In Mumbai’s Squad; Will He Play The Next Fixture In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check All Details

Delhi vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Feature in the January 6 Group D Clash?

WATCH: Former Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Gets Into Heated Exchange With Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah

LATEST NEWS

Marvelous Mrs. India Season 3 Celebrates Beauty, Courage and Transformation in Regal Udaipur

Dr. Ravi Gupta on the Future of Ayurvedic Oncology in India

Meet Sarabjit Kaur: Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted To Islam, Married In Pakistan And Now Faces Deportation

Bengaluru Shocker: Women Spot Hidden Camera Inside Theatre Washroom; Public Corners Accused, Panic At Cinema Hall | Watch

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

Andhra Pradesh ONGC Oil Well Accident: Major Gas Leak During Repair Works Leads To Massive Fire, Spark Panic In Villages

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Disha Patani’s Hottest Fashion Moments That Prove She’s a Style Icon

Apple Beats Samsung, Exports $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025, Ashwini Vaishnaw Credits PM Modi And ‘Make In India’ Success

‘Speaking Up Will Cost You…’ Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt’s Cryptic Post On Silent Abuse Raises Eyebrows, Takes A Dig At Real Relationships

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat
After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat
After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat
After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

QUICK LINKS