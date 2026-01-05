After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Sam Curran joined the elite list after becoming only the second captain in the world after MS Dhoni to win a final of a T20 tournament (men’s and women’s combined) against a team which is part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Curran achieved the feat while leading Desert Vipers to their maiden title in ILT20 after beating MI Emirates. The Vipers posted 182/4 in 20 overs and then bowled out the opposition for 136 to take the trophy home.

“Really special. Was nervous coming in today. Obviously two finals and everyone thinking “imagine if we lose this one – three in a row”. The team have been amazing, the management, the owners, stuff like that. Going to be a big party tonight. Of course there’s nerves, I think that’s a good thing. Things like you don’t know how the pitch is going to play. Obviously Gous pulled up with an injury in the warmups and we got tested there. That just shows the quality of our group and the setup. Nerves were always there. MI are a fantastic team. I think we deserved the trophy in the end. Have been the strongest side throughout. Really pleased. Individual performance really doesn’t matter. Today I was sort of thinking “imagine we win the trophy, will be my first as captain” which is really special. Nice to put in a performance,” Curran said after the match.

What @TheDesertVipers have created is really special. The team has been built from the ground up in four years yet operates like it’s existed forever. It’s a fun family environment but totally serious when it comes to the cricket & now—deservedly—we have a trophy to show for it. pic.twitter.com/CN3Ae8hKOj — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 5, 2026







DESERT VIPERS ARE CHAMPIONS! 🏆👑

The Vipers scale the summit for the first time! 😍 An epitome of consistency and vaving slayed every giant over the last six weeks, the Vipers put in one final lion-hearted effort to go over the line and get their hands on the elusive trophy!… pic.twitter.com/eBHayC53JU — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 4, 2026







“If I’m being honest, within the field (where did it go wrong). The way we started, I saw you guys were having fun with the bloopers on the screen. In a final like this, these are the times you need to be sharp. 15-20 runs, when you minus that from the final total, 160 is a chaseable total. Could be (nerves). Couple of guys playing for the first time (in a final). No excuses for that. This is where you want the guys to stand up but we didn’t. Deservedly winners, the Vipers. I still thought 180 was chaseable, but we lost a couple of wickets early on that sort of stalled us,” Emirates captain Kieron Pollard said.

