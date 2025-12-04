AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC and FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 1st & 2nd SF Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

East Bengal FC lock horns with Punjab FC in the first semi-final of the AIFF Super Cup. Both sides marched into the semi-finals after topping two of the tightest groups in the competition. The second semi-final will be played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

“Our preparation has been ongoing for months, not just this last phase. We began our training camp in July, played pre-season tournaments, and integrated several new players. This period helped us build automatisms, understanding, and collective knowledge. We trust out identity and game model. We feel mature in what we do, and tomorrow we need to bring that onto the pitch to achieve the best result,” East Bengal head coach Óscar Bruzón said before the game.

When is the Super Cup semifinal between East Bengal vs Punjab FC?

The Super Cup semifinal between East Bengal vs Punjab FC will be played on Thursday afternoon. The match will be played at PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The second semi-final will be played between defending champions FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the same venue.

What time is the Super Cup semifinal between East Bengal vs Punjab FC?

The Super Cup semifinal between East Bengal vs Punjab FC will be played from 4 pm in the afternoon while the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC game will happen at 8 pm on Thursday.

How to watch the Super Cup semifinal between East Bengal vs Punjab FC?

The Super Cup semifinal between East Bengal vs Punjab FC and the second semi-final between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be live broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel. Fans can also watch both semis on the JioHotstar app and website.