Home > Sports > Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

Alex Carey’s emotional century and an 82 from Usman Khawaja rescued Australia on day one in Adelaide, steadying the innings after early wickets and making the most of favorable batting conditions in Steve Smith’s absence.

Alex Carey scores an important century on the first day of the Adelaide test. (Image: ANI, File photo)
Alex Carey scores an important century on the first day of the Adelaide test. (Image: ANI, File photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 17, 2025 14:02:42 IST

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

It was an emotional start to the first day in Adelaide. Alex Carey made a magnificent 100 on a belter of a batting track in hot conditions and made sure that Australia did not waste the opportunity to bat first in favorable conditions.

After a tribute to the victims of Bondi Beach, Carey made a composed 100 in the absence of Captain Steve Smith, who was dropped due to the symptoms of dizziness and nausea. Smith’s replacement, Usman Khawaja, made the most of this opportunity, making 82 after being dropped by Harry Brook on 5. 

Carey and Khawaja steadied the Australian batting after losing a few wickets to loose shots. They made a partnership of 91 for the fifth wicket; when Australia was struggling at 271-7, they snuffed out the threat when England was poised to make a comeback. 

Carey and Khawaja rescue Australia’s first inning

Khawaja, who is soon to celebrate his 39th birthday, must have thought his Test career was over, but Steve Smith’s illness provided the opportunity to represent his nation once again. He was nervous at first and chased a wide delivery from Josh Tongue; the ball took a nick, only to be dropped by Harry Brook at second slip. 

Carey is playing his first test in South Australia since the passing of his father in September. He made his third century on his home ground with an aggressive intent. He gave an extremely difficult chance to Brydon Carse when he was on 52, who couldn’t hold it. He breathed a sigh of relief when England reviewed him for a caught behind on 72, but he was deemed not out. 

England will take the field tomorrow with a 3-over old new ball and will look to restrict Australia to a par total.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:26 PM IST
Tags: adelaide test, alex-carey, ashes, Cricket, Cricket news, Usman Khawaja

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

