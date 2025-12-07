Amid Fitness Woes, Will Shubman Gill Play In T20I Series? Gautam Gambhir Gives BIG Update: ‘He Has Been…’

India opener Shubman Gill is all set to feature in the five-match T20I series against South Africa scheduled to start on December 9 in Cuttack. Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that Gill is fit and that is why he has been selected.

“Shubman is ready to start; that is why he has been selected, and obviously he is fit and fine and hungry to go,” Gambhir said after the conclusion of third ODI against the Proteas.

Gill had suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa and was subsequently ruled out of the fixture and the Test and ODI series as well. Team India suffered a 0-2 defeat in the Tests but made a solid comeback in ODIs to clinch the series 2-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his maiden ODI ton in the decider while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli chipped in with aggressive fifties to take the side home while chasing 271.

Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill’s availability for the SA T20s. “Shubman is ready to gothat’s why he’s been selected. He’s obviously fit, hungry to work, and improve. And look, there are quality players in this side. As I’ve said many times, they are world-class players!” 🎥 -… pic.twitter.com/UmmKlZ4IPs — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) December 6, 2025

Shubman who has been leading the ODI and Test sides will play purely as a batter in the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I series and is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

While South Africa won the Test series, India emerged victorious in ODIs, both the sides will look to end the bilateral tie on a positive note.

