Home > Sports > Amid Fitness Woes, Will Shubman Gill Play In T20I Series? Gautam Gambhir Gives BIG Update: ‘He Has Been…’

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is confident that Shubman Gill start in the Playing XI in the first T20I match against South Africa in Cuttack.

Shubman Gill | Pic Credit:X
Shubman Gill | Pic Credit:X

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 7, 2025 15:27:18 IST

India opener Shubman Gill is all set to feature in the five-match T20I series against South Africa scheduled to start on December 9 in Cuttack. Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that Gill is fit and that is why he has been selected. 

“Shubman is ready to start; that is why he has been selected, and obviously he is fit and fine and hungry to go,” Gambhir said after the conclusion of third ODI against the Proteas. 

Gill had suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa and was subsequently ruled out of the fixture and the Test and ODI series as well. Team India suffered a 0-2 defeat in the Tests but made a solid comeback in ODIs to clinch the series 2-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his maiden ODI ton in the decider while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli chipped in with aggressive fifties to take the side home while chasing 271. 

Shubman who has been leading the ODI and Test sides will play purely as a batter in the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I series and is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. 

While South Africa won the Test series, India emerged victorious in ODIs, both the sides will look to end the bilateral tie on a positive note. 

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 3:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirIND vs SAIndia vs South Africashubman gill

