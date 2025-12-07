From Virat Kohli To Kumar Sangakkara, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Check Full List

There are batters in world cricket who have scored heaps of runs at the highest level but not many have been able to breach the 14000-run mark in ODI cricket. The elite list comprises of only three batters– Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. The three have been match-winners for the teams that they have played.

Virat Kohli (287 innings)

Known for his chasing abilities especially in ODI cricket, former India skipper Virat Kohli breached the 14000-run mark in 287 innings. He was up against Pakistan in Dubai earlier this year when flamboyant batter achieved the milestone. Kohli has been a phenomenal player for India right from the very beginning and has been a part of the Indian teams that won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2025 respectively.

Sachin Tendulkar (350 innings)

Next in the tally is the great Sachin Tendulkar who notched up the milestone in 350 innings while playing against Pakistan in Peshawar in February 2006. Sachin who has 100 hundreds to his name in international cricket was known to making records every now and then and this was just another one. He became the first batter in men’s cricket to scored a double ton in ODIs and was also a part of the World Cup-winning team in 2011. Tendulkar ended his career with 18426 runs in ODI cricket and had 49 centuries to his name in the format.

Kumar Sangakkara (378)

Former Sri Lankan captain and one of the finest batters of the modern era Kumar Sangakkara is the third in the list. The left-handed batter took 378 innings to reach the milestone. The Sri Lankan achieved the feat against Australia in Sydney in 2015. He notched up a total of 14234 ODI runs in his career.