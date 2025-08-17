Anaya Bangar, Daughter Of Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar, All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19?

Daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, Anaya Bangar is all set to come into the limelight again, but this time on television. Another milestone in her great career is that she is also reported to participate in the most anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Anaya Bangar to Join Bigg Boss 19

Anaya Bangar is probably one of the official contestants when the Bigg Boss 19 airs on August 24, as per an ETimes report. Although her entry in the show is not yet confirmed by its producers, there is already a lot of speculation on the same.

Fans believe that her presence in the house of Bigg Boss 19 can assist her to narrate her story on a larger platform. Several people assume that Anaya will discuss her experience as a sportsperson, her change, and the challenges she encountered as she struggled to become known in the sports arena.

Anaya Bangar’s Journey as a Transgender Athlete

Anaya is not shy to talk about her transition journey where she underwent gender affirmation surgery. She has not been shy to unmask the struggles that she has endured in the process and become a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ + community. Not only is she a transgender athlete, but a graphic designer, an actor and a huge promoter of inclusivity.

Her life has been a source of motivation to several people, particularly when she came out to declare that she could be allowed to play in the women cricket team. Anaya described in a viral social media video how scientific tests had shown that she was able to play.

“For the first time, I’m sharing the scientific report that documents my journey as a trans woman athlete. Over the past year, I’ve undergone structured physiological assessments after starting hormone therapy. This report captures the real, measurable impact of my transition not opinions, not assumptions, but data,” she stated.

Bigg Boss 19 Could Highlight Anaya Bangar’s Struggles

As Bigg Boss 19 has provided a platform to tell personal stories most of the time, Anaya can take this platform to tell people about her struggles and dreams. Her inclusion would not only enable her to bring some light into some of the problems that transgender athletes have to face but also ensure that the discussion of inclusivity in sports and society becomes normal.

She also made clear her intentions as she stated, “I’m submitting this to the BCCI and ICC, with full transparency and hope. My only intention is to start a conversation based on facts not fear. To build space, not divide it. Whether you agree or not, thank you for witnessing.”

Anaya Bangar’s Influence Beyond Cricket

Despite her association with cricket never being insignificant, Anaya influences people on a much larger scale. She has defined a niche through her career as an actor and designer as well as her activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

With rumours of her being a part of Bigg Boss 19 doing the rounds, it is being perceived that this will make her voice all the more weighty. The reality show may not only be an entertainment show to Anaya Bangar but also an awareness and a motivational show based on her life experiences.

