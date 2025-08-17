Former Pakistan Opener Blasts Babar Azam Amid Asia Cup 2025 Snub: ’10 Saal Se Hain, Par Kuch Nahi Jeetaya’

The Asia Cup 2025 hype is building up and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the chance of having several India-Pakistan matches. The tournament has a lot at stake but Pakistan has not been in good shape and the world is wondering whether they will once again stand a chance to challenge the might of India in the big arena.

Asia Cup Pressure and Pakistan’s Concerns

The series defeat Pakistan suffered against the West Indies has left the fans disappointed. Analysts are concerned that the team can not only do terribly against India but also other competitive teams in the Asian cup. However, the supporters and former players are yet to hope that the men in green will transform their luck.

Ahmed Shehzad, an opener confessed that the defeat against the West Indies was a dent to the national pride but he was sure that Pakistan could still upset India. “If you ask me, the recent performance of Pakistan has not been that good, and it’s not hidden from anyone. If you compare them with India, they are far ahead, which is an undeniable fact,” Shehzad said.

India vs Pakistan Equals High Pressure

Shehzad underlined that the past form is not always the determinant in India-Pakistan encounters in tournaments such as the Asia Cup. He says that the stiff competition balances the playing field. But as far as India and Pakistan go, he said, it is always fifty-fifty since it is pressure game.

He further said that pressure in these contests is usually the determining factor rather than expertise. The pressure puts both teams in the same page since the likelihood of making mistakes is almost equal in the two camps. India may have more match-winners than Pakistan, but pressure can sting them anytime,” Shehzad said, underlining the unpredictability of the rivalry.

Asia Cup Hopes and Young Talent Debate

Shehzad, though optimistic about the Asia Cup, disparaged the team management in Pakistan by saying that they failed to pay attention to the new talent. He has argued that the fans have been disappointed over the utilization of the old players who have been in the system over 10 years yet have failed to do anything. He feels that the selectors need to reconsider their long term planning.

“I wish the Pakistan team all the best. They not only beat India but also win the Asia Cup and make the citizens of the country happy. The people of Pakistan are unhappy with their performance. They tend to recall the old days when the team was reckoning force,” Shehzad noted.

He was lamenting that the youngsters are not receiving adequate opportunities and that has increased the gap between the expectations of the fans and the actual performance of the team. The fact that Pakistan lost its ODI to the West Indies did not help the situation in any way as frustration grows among the supporters who would like to see more successful performances.

Ten Years Without Success in Asia Cup Context

Shehzad proceeded to shoot a barb at Pakistan continuing to play veterans who were not performing well. They say that we develop new players and (if) you lose then it is ok. “Awaam kehti hai ki naye players ko develop karte hue agar aap haar jayein to it’s ok. But wo players jin pe investment hui hai, jo 10 saal se khelte hi ja rahe hain, jinhone matches nahi jitwaye, aisi investment sabka dil todte hain,” he concluded.

The statement by the former opener reverberates with a bigger message in Pakistan before the Asia Cup 2025. Fans are continuing to support their team yet they are losing their patience with long-term players. The ability of Pakistan to shut the critics or disappoint again is among the most interesting plot lines of the tournament.

