Watch: Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s Beach Getaway Video Sparks Excitement Amid Engagement With Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s romance has taken the social media by storm. Though both of the families have not confirmed the engagement, the fans are already speculating about the future of the young couple.

Sara Tendulkar shares spotlight with Saaniya Chandhok

The son of the cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun does not consume any social media as compared to his sister, Sara, who is a powerful influencer. Sara has more than 8.5 million followers and every update of hers is immediately noticed.

Ever since the rumors of Arjun Tendulkar being engaged have come up, the fans have taken a particular interest in the posts by Sara in which she is seen with Saaniya. The fans are completing the comment section and they would like to know more about the association of the two young ladies.

The cherry on the cake is an ancient video of Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in a beach holiday which has leaked. It was first published in October 2024 and the video is still popular, with more than 60 million views and more than 5 million likes on Instagram.

The video recorded the two having fun together on a girls trip. Sara’s playful caption read, “Table for Three,” that fans are now re-imagining in the wake of the engagement news.

Saaniya Chandhok’s rising presence after engagement reports

The video has also brought out the intimate companionship between Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. As news of Saaniya engagement is spread, questions of knowing her background and personal life have only increased.

Saaniya is a veterinary technician in Mumbai who has slowly earned some spotlight in her association with the Tendulkar family. Some of her old photographs with Arjun Tendulkar and other family members have circulated that further lends credence to the speculation.

Still more recently, a video was circulated on the Internet of Saaniya at a private party with the Tendulkars. It was the inauguration of Pilates Academy run by Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai. This new business will be an extension to her well established Pilates business in Dubai.

Saaniya Chandhok’s family background and business ties

It is reported that Saaniya Chandhok belongs to a well-known family of Mumbai. It is believed that she is the granddaughter of a leading businessman Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family has left a great impression in the hospitality and food industry, where they own the InterContinental hotel and the ice cream company Brooklyn Creamery.

Saaniya is also a business person besides her veterinary career. She has been enrolled as a Designated Partner and Directing of Mr. Paws Pet Spa and Store LLP, an entertainment pet care company in Mumbai. The fact that her professional life has been successful has further sparked the interest of people in her profile after the engagement rumor.

Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket career and IPL success

As the growing popularity of Saaniya Chandhok made the headlines, Arjun Tendulkar is still in the trail of his father Sachin Tendulkar in the cricket field. Left-arm pacer is a Goan cricketer who has represented IPL in the Mumbai Indians.

Arjun is valued at 22 crore and he earns most of his income as contracts in the IPL. The Mumbai Indians bought him at his base price of 20 lakh in 2021 and retained him at his base price in 2022.

With the noise of engagement getting louder, fans are eager to know how Arjun’s personal life intersects with his emerging career in cricket, as well as Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok splitting the limelight in the media.

