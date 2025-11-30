Andre Russell Announces Retirement From IPL Via Instagram- Did You Know Andre Once Had A Heated Debate With Then KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik?

Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after Kolkata Knight Riders released him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He shared the update through a video on Instagram and stated that he will return to the KKR setup as part of the support staff for the next season.

Russell played 140 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, scored 2651 runs and took 123 wickets across 12 seasons. He contributed to KKR’s title wins in 2014 and 2024 and ended his IPL career after completing more than a decade in the tournament.

Russell Shares His Reasons and Future Plans

In his announcement video, Russell stated that he made the decision after several discussions with KKR’s management, including Venky Mysore and Shah Rukh Khan.

He added that he wanted to retire while performing well and leave the league with a strong legacy. He said he will continue to play in franchise leagues around the world and will take up the role of “Power Coach” at KKR in 2026.

He explained that the role fits his style of cricket and allows him to share his experience in batting, bowling and on-field energy with young players.

Russell stated that he spent many nights thinking about his decision before making the final call. He shared that images of himself in different jerseys reminded him of how important KKR had become in his cricket career. He said he valued the respect he received from the franchise and wanted to stay connected with a team environment that felt familiar. He added that the new role will help him guide players in multiple areas and remain involved in the league. Russell confirmed that he will join KKR’s support staff for the 2026 season.

Russell’s Tussle Within KKR Squad

A past issue between Russell and former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik resurfaced when Russell criticised the team’s decisions during the 2019 IPL season. He had expressed disappointment with what he called “bad decisions” and an unhealthy atmosphere during the campaign.

KKR finished fifth that year and missed the playoffs. Karthik later clarified that he held a direct conversation with Russell to address the matter. He said Russell was upset because the team was not winning matches and apologised after their discussion. Karthik confirmed that they settled all differences and continued to share a smooth working relationship.

Another Controversy: Russell Reacts to CPL 2024 Floodlight Incident

Russell was involved in another controversy during the 2024 Caribbean Premier League eliminator between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals. He posted a strong reaction on social media after three floodlights failed during the last over of TKR’s innings.

The game stopped when TKR were 168/3 after 19.1 overs, and play resumed only minutes before the cut-off time. Royals received a DLS-adjusted target of 60 runs from 30 balls, which they chased with help from David Miller’s 17-ball fifty. Russell wrote that he felt “robbed” by the situation and criticised how the incident was handled.

Earlier, Russell stated that many Caribbean players do not show interest in playing Test cricket. He said that money is not the deciding factor and pointed toward the growing appeal of global T20 leagues. He added that several senior players declined West Indies central contracts but continued playing T20 cricket around the world. Russell, who played one Test match in his career, mentioned that the shift in cricket formats has influenced young players. His comments sparked discussions about the future of red-ball cricket in the Caribbean region.

