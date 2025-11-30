Rohit Sharma Nears Massive ODI World Record, Needs One Six In 1st ODI To Break Shahid Afridi’s Record

India opener Rohit Sharma is moving close to a major world record in ODI cricket as he enters another crucial series. He returned to international cricket during the three-match ODI series against Australia in October and showed strong form.

He scored a century and a fifty, finished as the leading run scorer, and ended all doubts about his place in the squad. He now aims to continue his form in the upcoming matches, which can improve his chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup. Rohit will focus on making every match count in this important phase.

Rohit Sharma Set to Surpass Shahid Afridi’s Sixes Record

Rohit Sharma will break a major ODI record if he produces another solid series. Shahid Afridi currently holds the record for most sixes in ODIs with 351 sixes in 398 matches.

Rohit stands only three sixes away from overtaking him and reaching the top position. Once Rohit hits his first six, he will also become the fastest player to complete 350 ODI sixes. His growing consistency and confidence make these milestones very likely. The upcoming series will play a major role in helping him achieve one of the biggest records in limited-overs cricket history.

Most Sixes in ODI Cricket

Shahid Afridi – 351 (398 matches)

Rohit Sharma – 349 (276 matches)

Chris Gayle – 331 (301 matches)

Sanath Jayasuriya – 270 (445 matches)

MS Dhoni – 229 (350 matches)

Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation is drawing huge attention on social media. His fitness has remained a point of discussion for years, and his retirement from Test cricket raised fresh concerns about his long-term availability. However, Rohit returned to the Australia series with a much leaner and sharper look.

He continued his fitness routine after the series and shed more weight, reaching one of his best physiques. Many fans claim he looks even fitter than Virat Kohli. A recent photo taken before the first ODI went viral and impressed fans across the country, creating a strong online buzz.

Must Read: Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja!’: After Guwahati, Gautam Gambhir Gets Mocked By Frustrated Cricket Fans In Ranchi, Here’s How The Head Coach Reacted