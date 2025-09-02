LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Argentina Legend Urges Lionel Messi Against International Exit

Argentina Legend Urges Lionel Messi Against International Exit

No one is prepared to lose Lionel Messi, according to Franco Armani, who has urged him to reconsider his decision to retire from international football. With 193 games, 112 goals, and a dazzling career that includes the 2022 World Cup and multiple Copa Americas, Messi is already the talisman in Argentina at the age of 38.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 2, 2025 21:56:26 IST

Franco Armani, the worshiped ex Argentina goalkeeper who is still playing with River Plate at 38, has given an emotional call to Lionel Messi, take a breath, before winding up his international career. Armani emphasized that no one is ready to see Messi go and explained that he would leave an empty emotional space in his place.

Lionel Messi’s career in National Team

Now aged 38, Messi is a proud owner of more than 20 years of artistic excellence in the international arena, 193 caps, 112 goals, a world championship victory in 2022, two Copa America and an Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008. These laurels notwithstanding, there is still speculation that he will retire. He has announced his desire to retire to international duty once the 2026 FIFA World Cup is over but his future with Argentina as well as his club, Inter Miami, remains uncertain awaiting contract renewals.

What did Franco Armani say?

Armani made these remarks in a speech at the River Plate Foundation dinner, where he wanted to look back at the incredible legacy that Messi had left behind and the emotional effect of his possible farewell. ‘Let us hope not. Let him think it over. Naturally, none is ready to that’, Armani said, and he was urging Messi to think it through.

Lionel Messi’s last match

The plea finds a new voice in the footballing moment that Argentina is experiencing. Messi will also play in what could be his last competitive home match, an impending world cup qualifier against Venezuela. He himself has termed the match as being very, very special, both in terms of the personal relevance when his family is present, and also in the sense of not knowing what tomorrow holds. In the field, Inter Miami was recently beaten by Seattle Sounders FC 0-3 in the Leagues Cup final on August 31. The loss only increases the uncertainty about what Messi will do next, both at the national and club level. Armani’s advice is not just a great strategic advice. But it is emotional.

Tags: Argentina Football Team, Franco Armani, lionel messi, Lionel Messi Retirement

QUICK LINKS