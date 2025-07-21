LIVE TV
Arizona Diamondbacks Beat St Louis Cardinals 5-3 As Eugenio Suarez Goes Back-To-Back With 2-Homer Games

Eugenio Suárez powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals by hitting two home runs for the second straight game. Suárez’s long balls helped Arizona build an early lead, while Merrill Kelly pitched six strong innings to keep the Cardinals at bay.

Diamondbacks Beat Cardinals 5-3 as Suárez Goes Back-to-Back with 2-Homer Games (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 04:51:23 IST

Eugenio Suárez couldn’t be stopped at the plate again, hitting two home runs for the second day in a row as the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Suárez Powers Arizona Early with Long Ball

Suárez came out swinging, crushing a three-run homer off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas in the opening inning. He followed it up with a solo blast in the third, continuing his blistering run at the plate. The veteran now leads the National League with 35 home runs, edging past Shohei Ohtani.

In just the past month and a half, Suárez has launched 20 homers — more than anyone in the majors during that span. His four-homer game back on April 26 still stands out, but this back-to-back multihomer stretch adds to an already dangerous resume.

He also leads all of MLB in RBIs with 85, staying just ahead of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh in the latest tally.

Diamondbacks Build Early Lead Behind Suárez

Corbin Carroll kickstarted the Diamondbacks’ first inning with a triple. He came around to score when Geraldo Perdomo reached on a fielder’s choice. Perdomo then stole second, and after a walk to Josh Naylor, Suárez’s first homer gave Arizona a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 5-1 by the third, thanks to Suárez’s second homer of the game. Merrill Kelly held the Cardinals down, pitching six innings while allowing just two runs and striking out key batters in critical spots.

Cardinals Fight Back But Fall Short

The Cardinals threatened in the fifth when Yohel Pozo, Jordan Walker, and Victor Scott II each drew walks to load the bases with no outs. Brendan Donovan’s groundout brought home Pozo, but Kelly kept his cool. He struck out Iván Herrera and got Alec Burleson to ground out, stopping the damage at 5-2.

St. Louis added one more in the ninth on an RBI double from Walker, but that was as close as they’d get.

Suárez Continues Hot Streak Ahead of Road Trip

The 34-year-old Suárez has been red-hot, tallying six home runs and 10 RBIs in just his last five games. He’s helped turn Arizona’s offense into one of the most dangerous in the National League heading into a tough series against Houston.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will look to regroup as they head into a three-game matchup against the Rockies starting Monday.

Tags: Arizona DiamondbacksEugenio SuarezSt Louis Cardinals

