Seattle Seahawks Part Ways With Tight End Noah Fant Before Training Camp

Just ahead of the start of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks have decided to move on from tight end Noah Fant. The decision ends his three-year run with the team and comes as a bit of a surprise with the new season right around the corner.

Fant Part of the Russell Wilson Trade Package

Fant had joined the Seahawks in 2022 as part of the big trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. A first-round pick back in 2019, Fant brought a mix of athleticism and experience to Seattle’s offense.

Over the past three seasons, he played in 42 games for the Seahawks, catching 130 passes for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns. While he wasn’t always the focal point, he was a steady option in the passing game.

Releasing Fant gives Seattle some financial flexibility, saving them close to $9 million in salary cap space. He was due to make $8.49 million this year — none of it guaranteed.

Young Tight Ends Get Their Chance in Seattle

Now that Fant is out, the Seahawks will look toward their younger options at tight end. Second-year player A.J. Barner is expected to step into a bigger role, and rookie Elijah Arroyo is also in the mix to contribute.

The team also signed veteran Eric Saubert earlier this offseason. On top of that, two undrafted rookies — Marshall Lang and Nick Kallerup — are on the roster and will try to make their mark in camp.

It’s a clear sign that Seattle wants to build a fresh, younger group at the position, and cutting Fant opens the door for that shift to happen right away.

Noah Fant’s Journey From Denver to Free Agent Market

Fant began his NFL career in Denver after being picked 20th overall in the 2019 draft. The Broncos traded down with the Steelers that year, giving Pittsburgh the No. 10 spot — which they used to pick linebacker Devin Bush.

In his time with Denver, Fant was productive. He had 170 receptions for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns in just three seasons. But when the Broncos made their move for Russell Wilson, Fant was one of the pieces they had to give up.

That trade also included Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and a collection of draft picks that helped Seattle reload in several areas.

Plenty of Teams Could Be Looking at Fant Now

Fant is now heading into his seventh NFL season. He’s already played 92 games, started in 82 of them, and has totaled 288 receptions for 3,149 yards and 15 touchdowns over his career.

With his skillset and experience, it probably won’t take long before another team gives him a call. Training camps are opening up around the league, and a player like Fant can still bring real value to the right offense.

