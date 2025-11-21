LIVE TV
Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Makes History With Career-Best 7/58, Sets Multiple Records During Australia Vs England Match

Mitchell Starc delivered a record-breaking performance to dismantle England in the opening Ashes Test at Optus Stadium. His haul set multiple records.

Mitchell Starc shatters records with 7/58, leads Australia’s dominant Ashes win over England at Optus Stadium. Photo: X/@cricketcomau
Mitchell Starc shatters records with 7/58, leads Australia’s dominant Ashes win over England at Optus Stadium. Photo: X/@cricketcomau

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 21, 2025 14:20:22 IST

Mitchell Starc delivered a career-best performance to help Australia bundle out England in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test at Optus Stadium. With key bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable, the 35-year-old left-arm pacer stepped up when his team needed him most, finishing with remarkable figures of 7/58.

Mitchell Starc Destroys England Batting

Starc dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck in the morning session. He continued his onslaught, claiming the wickets of Ben Duckett (21) and Joe Root (0), reducing England to four down by the lunch break.

He then clean-bowled England captain Ben Stokes (6) and then ran through the remaining tail, taking the scalps of Gus Atkinson (1), Jamie Smith (33), and Mark Wood (0).

For England, Harry Brook top-scored with a resilient 52, supported by Ollie Pope’s 46, but the rest of the batting lineup crumbled under Starc’s relentless pace and precision.

Also Read: The Ashes 2025 AUS vs ENG Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs England Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

Mitchell Starc Makes Ashes History, Breaks Several Records

Starc’s 7/58 is now the best individual bowling figure at Perth Stadium. It is also only the second seven-wicket haul by an Australian in home Ashes Tests in the 21st century. He is the first Australian bowler since Craig McDermott in the 1990-91 Ashes to claim seven wickets on the opening day of an Ashes Test in Australia, with McDermott taking eight at the WACA.

The left-armer has now reached a milestone of 100 Ashes wickets, achieving this at a strike rate of 44.9, the lowest in the history of the series, surpassing even Glenn McGrath, who took 157 wickets at a strike rate of 46.3.

Michael Vaughan Takes Dig At England 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan did not hold back in his criticism, targeting both England’s batting and their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach. Speaking on Fox Cricket, Vaughan said, “Poor batting. The way the last few wickets fell-really poor. You’ve got to question Bazball and its brain.”

Also Read: England vs Australia: Why Are Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood Not Playing The First Ashes Test?

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 2:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS