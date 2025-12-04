LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai F-16 Crash Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations baba vanga 200 IndiGo flights cancelled delhi security putin ai
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

Ashes 2025 saw former England captain Nasser Hussain denied entry to the Gabba in Brisbane ahead of the second Test. Accompanied by Michael Atherton, Hussain faced initial refusal despite holding accreditation. Cricket Australia later intervened, resolving the issue and allowing Hussain entry.

Nasser Hussain denied entry at Gabba ahead of Ashes 2025 2nd Test; Cricket Australia resolves accreditation issue. Photos: X.
Nasser Hussain denied entry at Gabba ahead of Ashes 2025 2nd Test; Cricket Australia resolves accreditation issue. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 4, 2025 09:51:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

Ashes 2025: Former England cricket captain and cricket analyst Nasser Hussain was unexpectedly denied entry to the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, just a day before the second Ashes Test between Australia and England. Hussain is in Australia covering the series as part of the Sky Sports broadcast team.

Hussain, widely regarded as one of cricket’s most respected analysts, was accompanied by fellow former England captain Michael Atherton when the incident occurred. Upon presenting his accreditation, stadium staff initially refused him entry.

“They wouldn’t let me in. I mean, for everything I’ve done for Australian cricket, at this particular ground, I couldn’t believe it,” Hussain told Sky Sports. “I turned up, showed my accreditation, they wouldn’t let me in,” added the 57-year-old.

Cricket Australia Intervenes, Helps Nasser Hussain 

The situation was resolved after intervention from Cricket Australia, who personally sorted out Hussain’s accreditation. “Then about half an hour later, Cricket Australia kindly came down and sorted out my accreditation,” he confirmed.

The Gabba holds difficult memories for Hussain, particularly from the 2002 Ashes series. During that Test, Hussain, after winning the toss, chose to bowl in scorching conditions, a decision that backfired spectacularly. Australia posted a huge first-innings total, ultimately securing an easy victory.

Although Hussain later acknowledged his error, the defeat remains a painful memory for English fans. England have not won a Test at the Gabba since 1986.

Also Read: Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

Ashes 2025: 2nd Test Between Australia And England – Preview

Ahead of Thursday’s day/night, pink-ball contest, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first.

Australia has made notable changes to its lineup. Star pacer Pat Cummins has been left out, and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been dropped in favor of all-rounder Michael Neser as the hosts opt for an all-pace attack. Josh Inglis also replaces the injured Usman Khawaja.

England have made one change from the first Test, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks coming in for pacer Mark Wood.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ashes 2025Cricket newsEngland vs Australianasser hussain

RELATED News

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: South Africa Level The Series, Win By 4 Wickets

From Imran Khan To Shahid Afridi, Top 10 Cricketers Who Made A Stunning Comeback After Calling It Quits

Viral Video: Virat Kohli Dances, Celebrates Quinton de Kock’s Wicket With ‘Baba Ji Ka Thullu’ Gesture But Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar’

IND vs SA: Anushka Sharma Beams With Pride After Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI Century, Shares Heartfelt Insta Story

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled, Comes With Tricolour On The collar, Rohit Sharma Says, ‘Now, with the World Cup Happening In…’

LATEST NEWS

Winter Blues For Your Hair? Here’s Why It Falls More In This Season And How To Fix It Naturally

Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

WATCH | Anoushka Shankar Criticises Air India After Sitar Gets Damaged During Travel: ‘How Have You Done This?’

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes, Elite Thunderbirds Jet Bursts In Flames, Pilot Ejects – Video Captures Final Moments

Stock Market Today: Rupee Hits 90, FII Selling Looms, Nifty And Sensex Open Cautiously Ahead Of RBI Policy Call

Donald Trump’s Crackdown On H-1B Visa: New ‘Censorship’ Vetting Rules Announced After $100,000 Fee Hike, Major Shock For Indian, Chinese Tech Workers

Navy Day 2025: Honoring the Strength & Bravery of the Indian Navy – History & Importance

Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

Inside Epstein Island: US Lawmakers Release Chilling New Photos, Videos Exposing ‘Harrowing’ Secrets

Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of Maharashtra, TATA Capital, JK Cement, ONGC, Cipla, RVNL, Reliance And Many Other In Focus

Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test
Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test
Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test
Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

QUICK LINKS