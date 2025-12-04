Ashes 2025: Why Was Nasser Hussain Denied Entry At Gabba Ahead of England Vs Australia 2nd Test

Ashes 2025: Former England cricket captain and cricket analyst Nasser Hussain was unexpectedly denied entry to the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, just a day before the second Ashes Test between Australia and England. Hussain is in Australia covering the series as part of the Sky Sports broadcast team.

Hussain, widely regarded as one of cricket’s most respected analysts, was accompanied by fellow former England captain Michael Atherton when the incident occurred. Upon presenting his accreditation, stadium staff initially refused him entry.

“They wouldn’t let me in. I mean, for everything I’ve done for Australian cricket, at this particular ground, I couldn’t believe it,” Hussain told Sky Sports. “I turned up, showed my accreditation, they wouldn’t let me in,” added the 57-year-old.

Cricket Australia Intervenes, Helps Nasser Hussain

The situation was resolved after intervention from Cricket Australia, who personally sorted out Hussain’s accreditation. “Then about half an hour later, Cricket Australia kindly came down and sorted out my accreditation,” he confirmed.

The Gabba holds difficult memories for Hussain, particularly from the 2002 Ashes series. During that Test, Hussain, after winning the toss, chose to bowl in scorching conditions, a decision that backfired spectacularly. Australia posted a huge first-innings total, ultimately securing an easy victory.

Although Hussain later acknowledged his error, the defeat remains a painful memory for English fans. England have not won a Test at the Gabba since 1986.

Ashes 2025: 2nd Test Between Australia And England – Preview

Ahead of Thursday’s day/night, pink-ball contest, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first.

Australia has made notable changes to its lineup. Star pacer Pat Cummins has been left out, and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been dropped in favor of all-rounder Michael Neser as the hosts opt for an all-pace attack. Josh Inglis also replaces the injured Usman Khawaja.

England have made one change from the first Test, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks coming in for pacer Mark Wood.

