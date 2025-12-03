LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

Five major players, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Cheteshwar Pujara. It have withdrawn from the IPL 2026 auction due to retirements, poor form, injuries, and commitments to PSL.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 3, 2025 12:24:12 IST

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

As per the reports, the IPL 2026 auction will take place on December 16th in Abu Dhabi, which has been attended by numerous big-name cricketers, leaving the teams with 77 vacancies. The unavailability of these players is due to several factors, such as retirements, injuries, and taking up roles in other events like the PSL, which are compelling teams to alter their plans.​

 

Glenn Maxwell Gets The Spotlight

As we know, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings following an unimpressive IPL season of 2025 (48 runs, 4 wickets), is the most striking case. He has also shared his choice through Instagram. The 37-year-old is telling the fans that it is “a big decision” after 12 seasons and signals the end of his career. He not only decreases the number of overseas all-rounders that can be chosen but also makes the already limited pool much smaller.​

 

Andre Russell Hangs Up His Boots

Andre Russell, who is a West Indies superstar and was released by the IPL winner Kolkata Knight Riders twice, has announced that he his retiring. He is the trainer for being the “Power Coach” at KKR entails that he will not be completing a 154-match career. He also started this in 2012. Hence, he will not be playing anymore. He is a power player with the potential to bring the game to an end with a huge hit, and he will be remembered as one of the most exciting players of all time. The fans who supported him will certainly reap the benefits of his charisma and daring attempts being less frequent to experience.​

 

Faf du Plessis Moves To PSL

Faf du Plessis is an ex-captain African team, who has been released by Delhi Capitals since 14 IPL seasons (with CSK, RCB, and DC). This time, he will not join the auction for the PSL and instead will be heading to the PSL. He is a two-time IPL winner with 154 matches and is looking for new T20 challenges overseas.

 

Moeen Ali Wants A Fresh Start

Moeen Ali from England, the prolific all-rounder who has been a part of CSK for two IPL championship wins (73 IPL games, 1167 runs, 41 wickets), has made his exit following his release by KKR. Besides the auction, the all-rounder is heading to PSL for a ‘new chapter’ and skipping the mini auction even though he has had recent stints with RCB and KKR.​

 

Cheteshwar Pujara Steps Aside

India’s Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has quit all formats and has ruled himself out for the post-CSK participation. His absence is felt throughout the tournament, although he was not a regular player in IPL; yet, it is another veteran exit amidst the shifting T20 dynamics.

 

These pullouts heighten bids for names like Cameron Green, with franchises adapting purses totalling ₹237.55 crore.

First published on: Dec 3, 2024 12:24 PM IST
