Home > Sports > Ashes Series: England End 15-Year Drought In Australia With Win At MCG

England finally etched a win on the Australian soil after nearly 15 years as they clinched a 4-wicket victory Melbourne

Ben Stokes. (Photo Credits: X)
Ben Stokes. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 13:13:33 IST

England finally ended their drought after nearly 15 years as the side clinched a 4-wicket victory against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday. Chasing 175 in the Melbourne, the Ben Stokes-led side went over the line, courtesy some valuable contributions from Jacob Bethell, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

A total of 20 wickets had fallen on Day 1 but the hosts were able to take a lead in the first innings. However, the England bowlers made a good return and bundled out the Aussies for 132 in the second innings and eventually gunned down the target to etch a win. 

England captain Stokes lauded the team and said, ” It’s been a massive effort from everyone, and to come out on the right side of the result feels really special. Hopefully it means a lot. We play for a lot of people – not just ourselves. The support we get, wherever we go in the world, is incredible. The noise, the chants, the constant backing – the lads out in the middle hear it, feel it, and thrive off it. I know a lot of our fans will be buzzing right now.”



“To lose a series is always very disappointing, but I think it was really important that we showed a lot of character in the rest of the series (on his first Test win in Australia). I think it’s been a lot of fun for this team and the way that we’ve responded throughout these two days has been excellent. Clearly, it was a fast-forward test match with the service that we were presented with, but I think we adapted to it as much as we could. We exploited all the opportunities. We showed a bit of bravery today in the way that we approached things with the bat, and it’s quite a worthy test match,” Joe Root added. 



Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the series after winning the first three games and the two team will now head to Sydney for the fifth and final game. 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 1:13 PM IST
