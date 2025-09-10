Asia Cup 2025: ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds? India Vs Pakistan Match To Burn A Hole In Advertisers’ Pockets, Broadcasters Rate Sheet Will Leave You Stunned

The Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in the T20 format, has seen a soaring rate of advertisements especially on the marquee match of India vs Pakistan as the cricket fever grips the subcontinent. TV advertisement slots to these high stakes games cost between 14 lakh and 16 lakh per 10 seconds, as priced by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder until 2031, which highlights how huge a viewership and a business opportunity such an encounter is.

Premium Sponsorship Tiers

The tournament is characterized by various attractive levels of sponsorship. For television The tagging of co presenting sponsorships is 18 crores. Associate sponsorships can be obtained at 13 crore. India matches as well as non India matches are included in a spot buy package at ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, equating to an approximate ₹4.48 crore cost of a complete package. These high numbers are considered to be among the highest in the history of the Asia Cup, which brings the growing commercial importance of the broadcasting of cricket in India.

OTT Big Name Digital Advertising

OTT streaming through SonyLIV is also a critical point of the sponsorship mix, Co presenting and highlights partner packages cost 30 crore each. The slot of co powered by costs 18 crore. Notably, 30 percent of total digital advertising inventory is set aside specifically to India matches, which are where the viewer interest, and by extension advertiser interest, is greatest.

Bigger Picture: The Reason Brands are Spending a lot.

The Asia Cup 2025 will comprise eight teams, 19 matches and at least three India Pakistan matches. The intense format followed by the presence of the tournament just before the festive season which is the period when brands boost their expenditures have resulted in an ideal storm of publicity and commercial worth.

The advertising and sponsorship ecosystem of Asia Cup 2025 is establishing new standards and the unmatched rates indicate the sustained marketing strength of cricket. Through digital or TV, brands are spending a lot to claim eyeballs, and more importantly, emotional appeals, provided by high octane confrontations such as India vs Pakistan.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE History, Small Story Yet Big Headlines