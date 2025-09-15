Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports

The Indian cricket team is to seek a radical move of declining to share the stage with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, in the Asia Cup 2025 final. PTI claimed that in case India gets to the final on September 28, the players will not be on the same dais as Naqvi.

Indian Players Unwilling to Share Stage with Mohsin Naqvi

Not only is Mohsin Naqvi the President of ACC, he is also the Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control in Pakistan. The tradition of the ACC is the chief presenting the trophy of the winner of the tournament and individual prizes. But it has been reported that the Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav will not comply with this protocol because of the bad relationship.

“It is reliably learnt that if India make the tournament’s final on September 28, the players won’t be sharing the presentation dais with Naqvi, who is expected to hand over the winner’s trophy as ACC head.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s Silent Protest After India-Pakistan Clash

Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav failed to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, when they collided at the Asia cup 2025 on Sunday. India was the decisive winner in the match by 7 wickets but the team chose to walk directly to dressing room without a customary handshake of the rival teams.

It was later dedicated to the Indian military and the Indian military who died in the Pahalgam terror attack by Suryakumar Yadav. His message of unity unveiled the greater picture of the tensions between Indo-Pak that was not only circumscribed to cricketing activities and the match was a symbolic one.

Post-Match Controversy and PCB’s Complaint to ICC

The play escalated when the captain of Pakistan Salman Ali Agha missed the post-match press conference. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not ignore the stand of India and accused match referee Andy Pycroft of the incident. PCB wanted Pycroft to be removed immediately claiming that the ICC Code of Conduct and Spirit of Cricket had been violated.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi tweeted.

ACC’s Role Amid Rising Political Tensions

The Asian Cricket Council is put in a tight spot by the controversy. As the ACC chief is likely to hand over the trophy, such a snub by India would make it a first in the history of the Asia Cup. The situation has also been escalated when the PCB called on the ACC and ICC to come in.

Everybody is looking at the Indian camp to know whether they will stick to their word, as the end approaches. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is becoming as politicized as it is a cricketing event.

