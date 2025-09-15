Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports

India is also said to boycott ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi by not sharing the stage with him at the Asia Cup 2025 final. The team led by Suryakumar Yadav might not be comfortable with accepting the trophy of the winner by Naqvi as tensions start to build. The scandal comes after India made an unofficial protest after defeating Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports (Image Credit - BCCI/X)
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports (Image Credit - BCCI/X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 15, 2025 19:27:51 IST

The Indian cricket team is to seek a radical move of declining to share the stage with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, in the Asia Cup 2025 final. PTI claimed that in case India gets to the final on September 28, the players will not be on the same dais as Naqvi.

Indian Players Unwilling to Share Stage with Mohsin Naqvi

Not only is Mohsin Naqvi the President of ACC, he is also the Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control in Pakistan. The tradition of the ACC is the chief presenting the trophy of the winner of the tournament and individual prizes. But it has been reported that the Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav will not comply with this protocol because of the bad relationship.

“It is reliably learnt that if India make the tournament’s final on September 28, the players won’t be sharing the presentation dais with Naqvi, who is expected to hand over the winner’s trophy as ACC head.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s Silent Protest After India-Pakistan Clash

Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav failed to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, when they collided at the Asia cup 2025 on Sunday. India was the decisive winner in the match by 7 wickets but the team chose to walk directly to dressing room without a customary handshake of the rival teams.

It was later dedicated to the Indian military and the Indian military who died in the Pahalgam terror attack by Suryakumar Yadav. His message of unity unveiled the greater picture of the tensions between Indo-Pak that was not only circumscribed to cricketing activities and the match was a symbolic one.

Post-Match Controversy and PCB’s Complaint to ICC

The play escalated when the captain of Pakistan Salman Ali Agha missed the post-match press conference. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not ignore the stand of India and accused match referee Andy Pycroft of the incident. PCB wanted Pycroft to be removed immediately claiming that the ICC Code of Conduct and Spirit of Cricket had been violated.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi tweeted.

ACC’s Role Amid Rising Political Tensions

The Asian Cricket Council is put in a tight spot by the controversy. As the ACC chief is likely to hand over the trophy, such a snub by India would make it a first in the history of the Asia Cup. The situation has also been escalated when the PCB called on the ACC and ICC to come in.

Everybody is looking at the Indian camp to know whether they will stick to their word, as the end approaches. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is becoming as politicized as it is a cricketing event.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar
SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Telecast On Tv And Online
2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland
Handshake row: PCB demands "immediate removal" of match referee for India-Pak Asia Cup clash
‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025

LATEST NEWS

How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?
Vantara welcomes SIT findings, Supreme Court's order; says allegations made against its animal welfare mission without any basis
EAM Jaishankar wishes Nicaragua on Independence Day
Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming IPO?
Who Is Nupur Bora? Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized From ACS Officer’s Flat Who Joined Services Only Six Years Ago
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna send heartwarming birthday wishes for son Aarav, actor calls himself "proud sidekick"
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
"Super entertaining": Kajol names Govinda her favourite guest on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'
Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for 'Severance'
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports

QUICK LINKS