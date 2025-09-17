Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan's Demand Met!

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!

Pakistan had urged the referee of the match Andy Pycroft to step down following the no handshake affair with India, claiming that the referee had failed to respect the spirit of the game. The ICC even refused PCB request, but a compromise was later agreed upon that saw Richie Richardson fill in the place of Pycroft in the UAE vs Pakistan match.

(Image credit: ANI)
(Image credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 17, 2025 10:32:39 IST

Pakistan had been originally vehement on referee Andy Pycroft not appearing in any more Asia Cup 2025 match, after throwing a tantrum over the no handshake incident with India. When the players of India refused to shake hands with Pakistan after defeating the hosts in the match and protesting, Pakistan alleged that Pycroft had not applied code of conduct and spirit of cricket by ICC.

ICC Backs Down Just Before PAK vs UAE Match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had formally asked Pycroft to resign but the ICC had first said it would not grant the request claiming no substantiated evidence. But before the must win Group A match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, there was a compromise that was welcomed. The threat to withdraw from the tournament has been withdrawn by the PCB, and based on insiders, ICC has accepted Richie Richardson as the referee of the match as a replacement to Pycroft in the match between Pakistan and the UAE. This move is being regarded as a face saving one to the PCB leadership.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Threat 

This cites the bigger interests, were Pakistan to actually withdraw out of the match or tournament, they were to lose a substantial amount of funding (USD 16 million) and their standing. Also, Pakistan cancelled an expected press conference prior to this match, which was probably to avoid questions regarding the boycott and the handshake row. The trainings and off field environment is said to be strained which shows both frustration and pressure in the team. Overall, although PCB did not get what it demanded at first, the decision to replace the referee in this particular match is a hollow victory by the ICC. It seems to come like a pragmatic solution, a compromise of protocol and pressure. The UAE game is now fixed with another referee, and it is a do or die game to ensure that Pakistan does not give up on their Asia Cup campaign.

Tags: andy-pycroftasia cup 2025iccind vs pak matchPAK vs UAEPakistan Cricket Team

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!

Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!

