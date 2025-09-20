LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 18:59:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced that Afghanistan’s spin duo, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, have been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Noor and Mujeeb have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. The contest ended with a demoralising six-wicket defeat for Afghanistan, pulling the curtain down on their run in the tournament. Noor and Mujeeb proved costly throughout the night, returning with figures of 1/37 and 1/42, respectively.

Noor was found in breach of Article 2.8, which pertains to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match”. Meanwhile, Mujeeb was charged with breaching Article 2.2, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

As a result, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of both players, making it their first offence in a 24-month period. During the pulsating encounter, Mujeeb had broken the stumps with his towel during the course of the match. Meanwhile, Noor had shown dissent in the 16th over of the second innings when the umpire adjudged one of his deliveries to be a wide.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge. There was no need for formal hearings as both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The contest was a do-or-die affair for Afghanistan as they hung in the race to the playoffs by a thread. After opting to bat, Afghanistan instantly regretted its decision. Sri Lanka made early inroads, leaving them threadbare at 114/7 after 17.1 overs. Mohammad Nabi flaunted his power-hitting muscle and tonked five consecutive maximums in the final over to propel Afghanistan to 169/8.

In reply, Sri Lanka gunned down Afghanistan, courtesy of Kusal Mendis conjuring an unbeaten 74(52). Sri Lanka stormed into the Super Four with a fiery three-match unbeaten streak, while Afghanistan bowed out with two consecutive defeats. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: afghanistan-cricketAsia CupiccMohammad Nabimujeeb-ur-rahmannoor-ahmadSri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

QUICK LINKS