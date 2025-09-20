Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field; Wellalage named in Sri Lanka's final XI

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the first Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

A couple of days ago, Bangladesh prayed for Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan, which would have confirmed their presence in the Super Fours. Now, the two Asian rivals will square off against each other in their quest to feature in the final.

Sri Lanka is one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament alongside India. When the two sides last met in the group stage phase, Sri Lanka orchestrated a comfortable 6-wicket win. Bangladesh will hope to turn the tide this time around.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das explained the rationale behind his decision and said, “We’ll bowl first. When I saw the first leg, all the matches were won by the teams batting second. Also, unsure about the pitch. We are excited to play the game. Two changes. Sohan and Rishad are not playing.”

There was uncertainty over young spinner Dunith Wellalage’s involvement in the fixture after returning home to pay his last respects to his late father. Wellalage learnt of his father’s demise following the match, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets over Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old travelled to the UAE on Friday night and was accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode. Sri Lanka confirmed that he would be available for selection, and during the toss, it was announced that Wellalage retained his spot in the final XI.

While confirming that Sri Lanka is going with the same XI, captain Charith Asalanka admitted that he would have done the same and said, “We would have done the same thing. It’s a used pitch. A lot of young players have come into the side since 2021 and are maturing. We are going with the same team.”

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara. (ANI)

