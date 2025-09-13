"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
Home > Sports > "Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 10:59:06 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): As Pakistan bundled out Oman for 67 while chasing 161 in their Asia Cup Group A clash in Dubai, Oman cricketer Sufiyan Mahmood highlighted the need for more opportunities for Associate nations to play against Test-playing sides.

“I think the gap you are witnessing between an associate nation and a Test-playing nation can be reduced only when you play more cricket together. If you play a game once in two or three years, the difference will remain. I think it is a good learning experience for all the associate teams in this Asia Cup, and more Associate nations should play against Test-playing nations. Only then can the standard improve and the gap be filled; otherwise it will not,” Mahmood said at the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on Oman’s effort with the ball, Pakistan were restricted to 160/7 in 20 overs. Mahmood praised his team’s bowling unit.

“Yes, obviously the way we started, and the way the game changed after 10 overs, we could have restricted them to a lower score but overall I think we are happy with the bowling, the way the boys have bowled and made a comeback after 10 overs when there were 80 runs I think, so, bowling has been good overall,” he added.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance, with their bowlers playing a crucial role. Pakistan spinners in total grabbed six wickets combined while giving away just 40 runs in 11 overs.

While chasing a target of 161, Aamir Kaleem and Oman skipper Jatinder Singh came out to bat. Oman had the worst possible start, as after a tight first over from Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub removed Singh for a run on the first ball of the second over, and Hammad Mirza joined Kaleem on the crease.

Ayub, in his following over, removed Kaleem for 13 runs off 11 LBW plumb in front, and Mohammad Nadeem joined Mirza in the middle. Nadeem couldn’t do much as his struggle in the middle ended right after the power play when spinner Sufiyan Muqeem got the better of him for three runs off seven balls.

Sufyan Mehmood added a run to the total before Mohammad Nawaz removed him in the eighth over; Pakistan’s spinners were all over the Oman batters. Wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla joined Mirza in the middle.

Shukla, in the following over, was run out courtesy a brilliant throw from Shaheen Afridi. In the same over, Mirza, the only Oman batter with some runs under his belt, was removed by Muqeem for 27 runs off 23 balls.

After 10 overs, Oman were 49-6, with Ikria Islam 0 (6) and Shah Faisal 0 (1) unbeaten on the crease.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha brought seamer Faheem Ashraf into the action after the 10th over, and he struck on the third ball, removing Zikria Islam for a duck. Pakistan star seamer Afridi, in the following over, cleaned up Shah Faisal for one.

Ashraf, in his second over, cleaned up Hassnain Shah for one run on the very first ball. Pakistan bowlers displayed a fiery body language ahead of their high-voltage clash against India.

Mohammad Haris was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 66 that set up Pakistan’s dominating win. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia Cupassociate-nationsmohammad-harisOmanpakistansufiyan-mahmood

