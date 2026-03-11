Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Atlético Madrid host Tottenham Hotspur at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Diego Simeone’s side enters this clash in formidable home form, having recently defeated Barcelona to reach the Copa del Rey final and securing their knockout spot after a 7–4 aggregate win over Club Brugge in the playoffs.

In contrast, Tottenham is enduring a historic domestic crisis under interim manager Igor Tudor, currently sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone following five consecutive defeats. Despite their league woes, Spurs have been a different animal in Europe this season, finishing fourth in the league phase and losing only once—to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The tactical battle will likely center on Atlético’s clinical strike partnership of Julian Alvarez and the in-form Alexander Sorloth against a reinforced Tottenham defense. For the first time during his tenure, Tudor will have both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven available to start, providing a massive boost to a backline that has struggled in domestic play. Atlético’s midfield will be anchored by Koke and January signing Johnny Cardoso, though they will miss the youthful energy of Rodrigo Mendoza due to an ankle sprain. Spurs remain without several creative sparks including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mohammed Kudus, placing the attacking burden on Richarlison—who makes his first start under Tudor—and Mathys Tel.

Historical precedent offers little guidance, as these two clubs have only met once in competitive action: the 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup final, which Tottenham won 5–1. With Atlético’s disciplined high-press and Tottenham’s desperate need for a European distraction, the 70,000 fans in Madrid can expect an intense encounter.

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Live Streaming UCL 2025-26

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, March 11 2026 in India.