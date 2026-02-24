AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

Australia Women’s team, after being toppled in the T20I series, bounced back strongly to register a strong win over the Indian team in the first of the three ODIs. They registered a six-wicket win, sparking reactions from Indian fans.

Having won their first World Cup in 2025, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was expected to give a tough fight to the hosts. However, the performance in the first match meant that most of the fans were left disappointed. Batting first, the Indian skipper and Smriti Mandhana scored fifties while Kashvee Gautham, batting at number eight, scored 43 runs. Meanwhile, Australia, in their response, powered by fifties from Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Annabel Sutherland’s unbeaten knock of 48 runs, sealed the win for the hosts.

World Champions, India gets toppled





Having won their maiden World Cup title, India was riding high on confidence and travelled to Australia with a strong set of players. However, Australia, unarguably the greatest team in Women’s cricket, showcased why they are considered the best.

Smriti Mandhana receives praise for her performances

Mandhana isn’t one of India’s X-factors… she is the X-factor. The rest just follow. 🔥🏏#SmritiMandhana #INDWvAUSW — MyOpinion (@MyOpinion1996) February 24, 2026





Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form at the top of the order, scoring a half-century. She ended the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, playing an instrumental role in India’s triumph.

Deepti Sharma gets called out for poor performance

Indian Women’s Team is too much dependent on Smriti Mandhana 😏 Also it’s time for washed out Deepti Sharma to retire 🙏😮‍💨 Thank you Goat Deepti for your Services 👍#Indwvausw #auswvindw https://t.co/BJJgQM6lrx — ffypocrite (@xdpqd) February 24, 2026





While calling out the Indian team for being too dependent on Smriti Mandhana, a fan went on to question Deepti Sharma’s place in the team. Having been named the player of the series in the ODI World Cup, Deepti could not perform in either of the innings. With the bat in hand, she scored only two runs in four balls; meanwhile, in the second innings, she went for 49 runs in 7.2 overs while picking up a solitary wicket. By the time the Indian all-rounder dismissed Beth Mooney, the game had already slipped away from India’s grasp.

Healy, Mooney, and Sutherland applauded for their batting

Commanding! Healy, Mooney, and Sutherland made light work of 215. India’s 214 never looked enough against this Aussie machine. 1-0 lead secured. #AUSWvINDW“ — malik mudasir (@malikmudasir0) February 24, 2026





The Australian team, led by Healy, cruised to the target of 215 runs in the second innings with ease. For a moment in the 11th over, the hosts were put in a spot of bother as Shree Charani picked up two wickets in two balls. However, fifties from Healy and Mooney, along with an unbeaten knock of 48 runs, meant there were no more hiccups for the chasing side.