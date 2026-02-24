LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney's 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

AUS W vs IND W: Powerful knocks from Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Annabel Sutherland powers Australia women’s team to a six-wicket win over India in the first match of the ODI series. The six-wicket win sparked reactions on social media platforms.

Healy and Mandhana shaking hands after Australia Women defeated India Women in the first ODI of the series. (Image Credit: X/@vinayakkm)
Healy and Mandhana shaking hands after Australia Women defeated India Women in the first ODI of the series. (Image Credit: X/@vinayakkm)

Published: February 24, 2026 17:42:53 IST

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

Australia Women’s team, after being toppled in the T20I series, bounced back strongly to register a strong win over the Indian team in the first of the three ODIs. They registered a six-wicket win, sparking reactions from Indian fans.

Having won their first World Cup in 2025, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was expected to give a tough fight to the hosts. However, the performance in the first match meant that most of the fans were left disappointed. Batting first, the Indian skipper and Smriti Mandhana scored fifties while Kashvee Gautham, batting at number eight, scored 43 runs. Meanwhile, Australia, in their response, powered by fifties from Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Annabel Sutherland’s unbeaten knock of 48 runs, sealed the win for the hosts.

World Champions, India gets toppled



Having won their maiden World Cup title, India was riding high on confidence and travelled to Australia with a strong set of players. However, Australia, unarguably the greatest team in Women’s cricket, showcased why they are considered the best.

Smriti Mandhana receives praise for her performances



Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form at the top of the order, scoring a half-century. She ended the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, playing an instrumental role in India’s triumph. 

Deepti Sharma gets called out for poor performance



While calling out the Indian team for being too dependent on Smriti Mandhana, a fan went on to question Deepti Sharma’s place in the team. Having been named the player of the series in the ODI World Cup, Deepti could not perform in either of the innings. With the bat in hand, she scored only two runs in four balls; meanwhile, in the second innings, she went for 49 runs in 7.2 overs while picking up a solitary wicket. By the time the Indian all-rounder dismissed Beth Mooney, the game had already slipped away from India’s grasp. 

Healy, Mooney, and Sutherland applauded for their batting



The Australian team, led by Healy, cruised to the target of 215 runs in the second innings with ease. For a moment in the 11th over, the hosts were put in a spot of bother as Shree Charani picked up two wickets in two balls. However, fifties from Healy and Mooney, along with an unbeaten knock of 48 runs, meant there were no more hiccups for the chasing side. 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:42 PM IST
AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

QUICK LINKS