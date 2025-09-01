Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test

Indian cricket has faced a huge blow in recent times as a former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer who is currently with Punjab Kings (PBKS) has failed to clear the mandatory yo-yo fitness test. The yo-yo tests were conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence last week, where a number of players were assessed.

Yo-Yo Test Failure Rules Out Opportunity

According to a report by RevSportz, the player, Vijaykumar Vyashak, was unable to clear the requisite mark in the yo-yo test. His failing of the test could rob him of a chance to play for India A in the upcoming series against Australia A, a major opportunity for a number of budding cricketers.

Clearing the yo-yo test is a mandatory required for selection. It is possible to fail to select even if you are already in a squad if you do not meet the requisite mark. For Vyashak, this failure will mean another delay in his hopes of stepping up to international cricket.

Vyashak’s Journey in IPL and Domestic Cricket

Vyashak has yet to play an international match, but was a part of India’s T20I squad for the South Africa series in 2024 but did not make his debut then, and this recent failure further detracts from his chances.

28-year old pacer Vyashak made his IPL debut in 2023 with RCB, and in one season he took nine wickets. He was in four matches with RCB in 2024 then sold to Punjab Kings during IPL 25, and four wickets earned in five games played.

Former RCB Bowler Attracts Franchise Interest

Vyashak had plenty of IPL interest at the IPL 2025 mega auction and although he was of mixed success he liked the attention from Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, he failed the yo-yo test and his future is left with unanswered questions.

The yo-yo test remains an important benchmark for the India cricket setup, where selectors find the test crucial for judging the fitness of players. For Vyashak, who has been waiting to show off his ability at a larger level, this would come as disappointing news.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Bumrah Clear Fitness Test

Meanwhile, several senior Indian players past the yo-yo test, including PTI’s report that for level, Project India ODI captain Rohit Sharma passed the test. RCB’s former captain has not played with the India International team since the Champions Trophy final in Melbourne, Australia in March 2025 and has not featured for IPL team, RCB in IPL 2025.

Shubman Gill has also passed the test and is on his way to the UAE for the Asia Cup 2025 as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy at the continental event. Gill hasn’t played a T20I since July 2024 but is still a member of the team.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma were also deemed fit. Bumrah will again be the spearhead of India’s bowling attack and Jitesh is due to come in for Sanju Samson in the next match. This is great news for India’s preparations going into the Asia Cup.

