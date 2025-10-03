Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

It follows the second of three series of T20s between the visiting New Zealand and Australia and the latter is under the risk of losing the series. The hosts had won the first match and a large share of the credit to that was a scorching performance of 85 off 43 balls by Mitchell Marsh who had made Australia pursue 182 and had six wickets in their possession and numerous deliveries still to make.

When and where to Watch AUS vs NZ match live?

The second game will be held on October 3 but the toss will be done an hour before the game. The games will take place in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match would be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. The match begins at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming

New Zealand was made to feel mighty by the Century of 106 divided by 66 by Tim Robinson over the first game already burdened by its drawbacks with 6/3 in the second over. This effort was futile however following the end of it all since the Australian deep and explosive batting overwhelmed the total. Australia was leading the first game 1-0 and was going into the second match with a lot of confidence over New Zealand who had felt that they had to win this game to be in the game. In the second T20s, New Zealand will have to be offensive on the bat and leave the task of placing the offensive Australian batting line up in their houses to the bowlers. Even a loss on this will give Australia a series advantage. New Zealand will be straining to change strategies particularly with respect to pace and spin alliances, field positioning and the speed of batting.

Conditions And Stakes Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Australia has a high advantage due to the recent achievements in the quest of high totals and depth of batting. New Zealand has to rehearse the performance under pressure and they should make early inroads to rescue the series in case they want.

