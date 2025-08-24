Australia Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Can Australia Salvage Pride In Mackay Showdown?

The Australian cricket team will aim to restore some pride when they face South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday, August 24, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Having already conceded the series 2-0, the reigning ODI World Champions find themselves in a worrying slump in 50-over cricket. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to complete a clean sweep and continue their impressive run.

Australia’s ODI Struggles Continue

Australia’s recent form in bilateral ODI series paints a grim picture. Since their last series win against England in September 2024, the Aussies have faced back-to-back defeats 2-1 against Pakistan in November and 2-0 against Sri Lanka earlier this year. This current series has followed a similar pattern, with Australia losing the first ODI by 98 runs and the second by 84 runs, both in Mackay. With the series already lost, Sunday’s match is a chance for the hosts to salvage pride and find some rhythm ahead of upcoming tournaments.

Match Details and Live Streaming Info

The third ODI will take place at the same venue, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on Sunday, August 24. The match starts at 10:00 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads for AUS vs SA 3rd ODI

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, and others.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Tristan Stubbs, and more.

While the series result is decided, the final ODI still offers plenty of excitement and an opportunity for players to make a statement.

